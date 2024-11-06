Rocket Attack In South Waziristan Kills Three, Including CTD Officer

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A deadly rocket attack in the Dara Ghundai area of Wana claimed the lives of three individuals, including a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officer, on Azam Warsak Road late last night. According to reports, the vehicle was first targeted with a rocket launcher and subsequently fired upon with Kalashnikov rifles.

The have been identified as CTD officer Usman and two civilians, Mustafa and Yunus. Authorities are investigating the incident amid growing concerns over the region's security situation.

This attack comes just days after another tragic incident in South Waziristan, where four members of the same family were gunned down in a separate shooting .

BATKHELA: A deadly clash over a pathway dispute in Mohalla Naubahar, Batkhela, escalated into gunfire, resulting in the deaths of five people and leaving one person critically injured.

Also Read: Health Department Launches Deworming Campaign Across 22 Districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sources report that the confrontation began with a heated argument between the parties over using a narrow pathway. The altercation soon turned physical and eventually led to an exchange of gunfire.



Iftikhar, Bilal, Manan, Abdul Kabir, and Rasheed Khan are the deceased. The injured individual was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical.

Authorities are investigating the incident as tensions remain high in the area.