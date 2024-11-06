Exit polls unveil worry, hate among American voters

(MENAFN) Exit from Edison Research, released by CBS News, indicate deep dissatisfaction and unease among American voters regarding the state of the nation. According to the findings, 70% of voters express unhappiness about the direction of the country, with many citing economic concerns as their primary issue. Despite improvements in some sectors, voters are more pessimistic about the economy than they were during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. supporters are particularly negative about the state of the economy, while Harris voters tend to be more optimistic.



Polling data shows that 80% of voters had already decided who to support well in advance of Election Day. Voters in both battleground states and nationwide reported feeling financially worse off compared to four years ago. On the issue of democracy, self-identified Democrats were most concerned, followed by concerns about abortion rights, whereas Republicans prioritized the economy and immigration.



The polls also revealed that a significant portion of the electorate fears potential violence, regardless of the election’s outcome. The majority of Harris supporters would feel “scared” if Trump won, while many Trump supporters expressed similar fears over a Harris presidency. Notably, a large number of respondents—particularly among Trump voters—voiced concern about the future of American democracy, reflecting a growing sense of polarization and distrust in the political system.

