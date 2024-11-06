Lavrov declares that BRICS Summit evidence that West cannot isolate Russia

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has stated that the recent BRICS Summit in Kazan demonstrated the failure of Western attempts to isolate Russia and highlighted the growing discontent with the U.S.'s approach of "sanctions wars." Lavrov emphasized that delegations from 35 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America, along with representatives from international organizations such as the UN, attended the summit. This event marked the first gathering after the expansion of the BRICS group, which saw Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the UAE officially join the existing members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.



Lavrov called the summit "one of the most significant international events in recent times," noting that it took place in an atmosphere of "friendship, openness, and mutual respect." He pointed to the Kazan Declaration, which reflected the group’s shared commitment to fostering positive global changes and creating a more just world order. The declaration outlined plans to reform global governance, adapt the financial system to current realities, and increase the role of developing countries.



Additionally, Lavrov discussed efforts to enhance economic independence by promoting the use of national currencies in trade and developing independent financial platforms within BRICS.

