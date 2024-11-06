MIC Global Partners With VOOM Insurance To Reinsure Rideshare Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harry Croydon (Co-Founder & COO, MIC Global) and Tomer Kashi (Co-Founder and CEO , VOOM Insurance)

This new strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize how rideshare drivers in the USA access personal insurance, through affordable, usage-based coverage.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MIC Global (MIC), a pioneering full-stack embedded micro insurance provider, is pleased to announce a new partnership with leading InsurTech company VOOM Insurance, to provide reinsurance to its rideshare business.This strategic collaboration aligns perfectly with MIC's mobility book and underscores its commitment to supporting innovative insurance solutions for the future of mobility.VOOM Insurance, known for its cutting-edge, usage-based insurance products, has been at the forefront of providing tailored solutions for emerging mobility segments across the USA. Many rideshare drivers primarily use their vehicles for professional purposes, with limited personal use, yet they often overpay for traditional personal insurance. VOOM addresses this issue by offering drivers a switch to affordable, usage-based coverage that is rated based on their lower personal mileage, helping them avoid overpaying as well as bridging potential coverage gaps. This partnership will enable VOOM to expand its offerings with a product specifically designed for gig drivers, delivering tailored protection and significant savings."We are incredibly excited to partner with VOOM Insurance," said Harry Croydon, Co-Founder and COO of MIC. "This collaboration not only strengthens our mobility book but also allows us to support a company that is truly revolutionizing the insurance industry. VOOM's innovative approach to usage-based insurance is a perfect fit for our strategic goals, and we look forward to a successful partnership."Tomer Kashi, Co-Founder and CEO of VOOM Insurance, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Partnering with MIC is a significant milestone for VOOM. Their expertise and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner as we continue to develop and expand our rideshare insurance offerings. Together, we will provide unparalleled coverage and support for rideshare drivers, ensuring they have the protection they need."This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of rideshare insurance, combining the strengths of both companies to deliver exceptional value and service to customers. With this collaboration, MIC and VOOM Insurance are poised to lead the way in the future of mobility insurance.###About MIC Global:MIC Global is a full-stack embedded micro insurance provider purpose-built to transform the insurance industry by reimagining and integrating simple and relevant insurance products that provide loss of income cover for people so that they can provide for their families and recover swiftly. MIC was founded with an aspirational goal to help close the insurance protection gap by providing inclusive and affordable insurance to people and to support them in their time of need.To learn more visitAbout VOOM:VOOM is an InsurTech pioneer, crafting cutting-edge, usage-based insurance solutions for the future of mobility. The company's expertise lies in various mobility segments across all categories, from commercial drones and light aircraft to e-bikes, motorcycle and rideshare insurance. VOOM has already issued more than 100,000 policies to date.Learn more about VOOM or to get a quote, visit###MIC Global Business Contacts:

