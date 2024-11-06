Italian Furniture Exports To UAE Surge By 21%, Reaching €200.39 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Dubai Meets Italian Design" to Showcase 25 Leading Designers at Downtown Design 2024

- Lorenzo Fanara, Italian Ambassador to the UAEDUBAI, DUBAI DESIGN DISTRICT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Italy, renowned worldwide for its excellence in luxury design and masterful craftsmanship, is set to make a memorable impact at Downtown Design 2024 from November 6 to 9, 2024 at Dubai Design District (D3). Presented under the theme "Dubai Meets Italian Design" and organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Italian pavilion will showcase a meticulously curated selection of high-end furniture and home accessories from 25 distinguished designers. Visitors will also have a chance to view collections form other iconic Italian brands participating in this year's event.On November 7th, the Italian pavilion will host a panel of experts to discuss the future of design, emphasising on how to remain at the forefront of trends while honouring the core values of quality, cultural heritage, and identity in an ever-evolving industry.Downtown Design 2024 will commemorate Italy's artistry with a pronounced emphasis on sustainability-an essential factor propelling Italy's growing influence in the UAE. As demand for high-quality, eco-conscious designs surges, Italian-made interiors are leading the charge. In the first seven months of 2024, Italy's furniture exports to the UAE reached €200.39 million (approximately $210 million), marking a remarkable 21% year-on-year increase. This growth follows a strong performance in 2023, where exports approached €300 million, capturing a 9% market share. Now, Italy commands 10% of the UAE's luxury furniture market by value, a testament to its exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, and unwavering commitment to sustainability-all hallmarks of the esteemed "Made in Italy " brand.Italian Design: Pioneering Global Innovation and SustainabilityEmploying approximately 64,000 professionals, Italy's supremacy in global design is rooted in its harmonious fusion of style and sustainability. Milan, the heart of this movement, boasts top design schools and is home to a quarter of the country's design firms. At Downtown Design 2024, the showcased collections will highlight Italy's leadership in sustainable luxury, featuring responsibly sourced materials and eco-conscious designs that align with the UAE's rising demand for high-quality, environmentally friendly furnishings. Italian brands are now essential partners in the UAE's thriving real estate and hospitality sectors, delivering high-end interiors that seamlessly blend aesthetic appeal, durability, and sustainability.“Italy is a worldwide leader in design. Our passion for beauty, style and elegance is inspiredby our culture, history and art. Italians are brought up by priceless masterpieces, monuments, architectural treasures, that the whole world admires. Italian design has long been synonymous with creativity, comfort, quality and sustainability. Our participation in the prestigious Downtown Design reflects the deepening partnership between Italy and the UAE as we continue to meet the region's growing demand for elegant and eco-friendly furniture. Made in Italy furniture has reached 10% of the UAE market - with even higher percentages in the luxury design sector - and it is growing strongly.” said Lorenzo Fanara, Italian Ambassador to the UAE.Capitalising on the UAE's Expanding Luxury MarketItalian furniture brands are ideally positioned to capitalise on the expansion of UAE's luxury market; offering products that seamlessly blend timeless elegance with modern sustainability. In the first quarter of 2024, Italian exports of furniture and lighting to the UAE increased, reaching a value of €195.49 million ($205 million) and capturing a 10% share of the UAE market. The demand for Italian luxury is also evident in the UAE's hospitality sector, where hotels, resorts, and upscale venues are increasingly choosing Italian furnishings that emphasize style, craftsmanship, and durability. Exports of furnishing accessories and home décor hit €11.13 million ($11.7 million) in Q1 2024, reflecting an impressive 11% year-on-year growth in this segment.“Our participation at Downtown Design 2024 highlights the UAE's rising demand for premium, sustainably crafted furnishings-a segment where Italy has established a competitive edge. Italian design's excellence, innovation, and durability are key drivers behind our growing market share in the UAE's luxury furniture industry,” said Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of Italy to the UAE.Supporting Italian Leadership in Global DesignWith support from the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Confartigianato Imprese, and CNA (National Confederation of the Craft Sector and SMEs), Italy's presence at Downtown Design 2024 underscores its leadership in the UAE's expanding luxury market. Italian brands continue to shape the future of global design, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to set new industry benchmarks. In addition to the exhibitors at the ITA pavilion, visitors can explore other iconic Italian brands showcasing curated selections of sustainable luxury products, further cementing Italy's role as a global leader in quality, eco-consciousness, and timeless design within the high-end furniture market.

Rahma Himid

Ad Store UAE

+ +971 56 826 3211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.