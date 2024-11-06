Israeli Airstrike On Khan Yunis, Nuseirat Camp Leaves Deaths And Injuries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Palestinian women were killed and four others were when the Israeli forces bombed a house in the town of Al Fukhkhari, southeast of Khan Yunis.

Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) said that rescue teams are still searching for missing people under the rubble of the destroyed house, in an attempt to find survivors among the rubble.

In another attack, eight Palestinians were injured, including two women, five children, and a man, as a result of the bombing of a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

WAFA reported that the occupation forces blew up other residential homes in Jabalia camp, north of the Strip, amid increasing intensity of shelling and destruction in various areas of Gaza.

According to the latest data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 43,391 martyrs and 102,347 wounded. Hundreds of bodies are still trapped under the rubble as ambulance and civil defense crews are facing great difficulties in reaching the victims and rescuing the injured, as the intensity of the bombing and the widespread destruction hinder rescue efforts in the Strip.

