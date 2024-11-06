Hapag-Lloyd Partners With HERE Technologies To Transform Global Supply Chain Visibility With Advanced Tracking Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Hapag-Lloyd has equipped over 1.5 million containers with advanced tracking devices, integrating HERE Tracking into their real-time tracking solution to enhance inland Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) calculations across global networks. HERE Tracking delivers precise, AI-powered ETAs, providing Hapag-Lloyd with critical data for better operational planning, control and customer satisfaction.

Hamburg, Germany and Amsterdam, Netherlands - Hapag-Lloyd, a global leader in container shipping, and HERE Technologies , the leading location data and technology company, today announced a strategic partnership focused on significantly improving visibility in global supply chains. HERE Tracking enhances Hapag-Lloyd's existing real-time smart container tracking solution Live Position with predictive ETAs for inland transportation, driving operational efficiency and improving customer satisfaction.

As supply chain disruptions continue to impact industries worldwide, the need for real-time visibility has never been greater. With the deployment of over 1.5 million container tracking devices to 90% of Hapag Lloyd's total fleet, utilizing the HERE Tracking solution, Hapag-Lloyd can now accurately predict arrival of these containers across their rail, barge and truck transportation networks. The tracking devices will extend to Hapag-Lloyd's entire fleet and include ETA prediction early next year.

By leveraging AI-powered, predictive ETAs from HERE, businesses and operations managers can rely on continuously updated data throughout the entire transport journey. This accuracy empowers more effective planning and decision-making, ultimately improving operational efficiency.

HERE Tracking, a versatile location service, offers customers the ability to monitor transportation in real time, both outdoors and indoors, and across multiple transportation modes. Along with predictive ETAs, the service also provides customizable geofencing for smart, event-based alerts and notifications and advanced post-trip analytics.

HERE Tracking is delivered via an application programming interface (API), offering seamless integration with existing enterprise software, and allowing customers to maintain full control of their data.

Jason Jameson, Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies, said:“We are excited to redefine the future of supply chain visibility together with Hapag-Lloyd and to provide their customers with the precise ETAs they need to stay competitive in a constantly evolving marketplace. We are looking forward to extending our partnership with Hapag-Lloyd to further enhance their service offerings for even greater operational efficiency and end-customer satisfaction.”

“As the first carrier to offer real-time visibility of our container locations through our Live Position product, Hapag-Lloyd is taking the next step with HERE to enhance inland ETA predictions,” said Patrick Briest, Head of Network & Operations IT Products at Hapag-Lloyd.“While we already know where each container is at any moment, our collaboration with HERE allows us to predict where it will be across any transport mode, in any country. This capability significantly boosts our operational planning and supports our customers with unparalleled precision in shipment timing.”

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com .

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 287 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.2 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 13,700 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.2 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 114 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

