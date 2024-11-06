Iran braces to submit detailed dossier for UNESCO global recognition of historical mosques

(MENAFN) Iran is preparing to submit a detailed dossier to UNESCO in hopes of securing global recognition for its historic mosques, many of which are located in the province of Isfahan. According to Isfahan’s tourism chief, the submission process is nearly complete, and the dossier will soon be sent to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for review. This initiative is part of a broader effort to showcase the cultural and historical importance of these architectural landmarks.



The effort to have Iran’s mosques listed as World Heritage sites began around two years ago and focuses on 34 mosques across 12 provinces. Amir Karamzadeh, Isfahan’s tourism chief, explained that these mosques represent the evolution of Islamic architecture in Iran, spanning from its origins to the present. As part of the documentation process, each mosque has undergone a detailed field study, ensuring that their historical, cultural, and architectural significance is thoroughly captured before submission to UNESCO.



Earlier this year, Ali Darabi, the Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, revealed that 30 historical mosques had been identified as prime candidates for the UNESCO World Heritage list. Darabi also emphasized the careful and thorough nature of the evaluation process. UNESCO evaluators assess various factors, including the architectural characteristics of the mosques, their integration with local communities, and their preservation over time, ensuring that the mosques meet international heritage standards.



One of the mosques highlighted for its potential inclusion is the Jameh Mosque of Saveh, which boasts architectural elements from different historical periods. This mosque, with its rich history and diverse architectural features, is considered a strong contender for inclusion on the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage list, according to Darabi.

