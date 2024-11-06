Embassy Of Italy Celebrates 'National Unity And Armed Forces Day'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Italy in Doha celebrated the“Italian National Unity and Day”, held on the occasion of the anniversary of the end to World War and celebrating Italy's national unity.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi, Italian Defence Attaché Colonel Fausto Ricchetti, and Italian Representative to the Military Committee Admiral Dario Giacomin as well as diplomats, stakeholders and dignitaries. Among them were also members of the Italian and Qatari armed forces.

The celebration was an opportunity to reaffirm the strong cooperation in the defence sector between Italy and Qatar, recently outlined on the occasion of the state visit of His Highness the Amir to Rome on October 20 and 22. The bilateral partnership in the sector encompasses all military domain and includes joint training and exercises as well as industrial and technological cooperation.

Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi with other officials during the event.

The ever growing partnership between Italy and Qatar will be uniquely honoured by the stationing of the ship“Amerigo Vespucci”, the oldest active military vessel in the Italian Navy, which will be stationed in Doha's Old Port from the December 17 to 22 , 2024, on the occasion of Qatar's National Day.

Commissioned in the 1931, it is an historical, iconic, training ship, as well as Ambassador of Unesco and Unicef. A unique and inimitable symbol of Italy's maritime and cultural heritage, the ship will be accessible to the public through on board visits that are sure to awe and to attract thousands. Moreover, an“Italian Village” will be set up alongside the ship, with the aim of promoting Italian culture, art, and lifestyle through conferences, business and institutional meetings, movies, concerts, cooking shows, immersive exhibitions, art, sport, technology, design.“The friendship between Italy and Qatar's militaries is one of the pillars of our bilateral relationship” said Ambassador H E Paolo Toschi.

“Today, we are proud to celebrate Italy's National Unity and Armed Forces day alongside our friends from Qatar's Armed Forces. In the same spirit, we are happy to take this opportunity to announce the arrival of“Nave Vespucci” in Doha on the occasion of Qatar National Day” he added.

“The presence of the ship in Qatar, as well as the rich programme of activations that will be arranged within the Village will be our way to homage the success of our bilateral partnership: a special gift from Italy to Qatar as remarked by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to H H the Amir during his state visit to Rome in October,” he concluded.

Taking the floor after Ambassador, Defence Attaché Colonel Ricchetti remarked that“the 2024 National Unity Day and Armed Forces Day's claim is,“Siamo l'Italia”,“We are Italy”. A nation that embraces the future with confidence, supported by the exceptional dedication of our armed forces both at home and abroad, especially during crisis and emergency situations. Silently and consistently, men and women from Italian Armed Forces bring everyday safety and peace across four continents, supporting 35 active missions around the world”.

“My sincere thanks goes to our counterpart, my friends in Qatar, for their partnership: our joint efforts have fostered a spirit of cooperation that strengthens not only our missions but also the bonds between our nations”, he concluded.