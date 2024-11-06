FM: Kuwait Declaration Shows Guideline Document Of Anti-Terror Effort

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said on Tuesday endorsing "Kuwait Declaration" on border security and management during the international on "strengthening international counter-terrorism cooperation" is a guideline document of anti-terror effort and building potential in this regard.

Al-Yahya made the statement during a joint news conference with his Tajikistan counterpart Sirodjidin Mukhriddin, and UN Under-Secretary General for Counter Terrorism, UNOCT, Vladimir Voronkov, at the end of the High-Level International Conference on "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms -- The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process", held in Kuwait on November 4-5 under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

The conference was a pivotal platform for boosting international and regional cooperation on border security in combating terror, he said.

It was an opportunity to share expertise and lessons, and discuss means of facing threats and bolstering international and regional collaboration in combating terror, he added.

Hosting the event was based on Kuwait's keenness on its international and regional role in combating terror and its funding, and backing regional and UN efforts to eradicate this scourge, which has posed a threat to international and regional security, he stated.

Spreading terror and ideological extremism featured high on the talks, he said, stressing the need of supporting international efforts to combat terrorist groups and all factors of fueling extremist though.

The conferees agreed on the importance of unifying efforts in order to reach desired goals, and achieve security and stability of the region and world's security, Kuwait's top diplomat said.

There is a need for intensive international and regional efforts to counter terrorism in all its forms, the minister said.

He pointed to the need of continued collective efforts in countering terrorism and its criminal groups as well as facing extremist thought that run counter to religion, and all religious, moral and humanitarian values.

He expressed Kuwait's appreciation to all representatives of friendly and sisterly countries participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's minister said the 'Dushanbe Process' is imperative in terms of its expansion beyond to Central Asia.

The conferees discussed over two days the issues related to borders' security in the context of countering terror and other world challenges, he noted.

Tajikistan is paying special attention to boost and develop international cooperation, and launch permanently initiatives aiming to taking common measures, he said, thanking His Highness the Amir for hosting this key conference.

In addition, Voronkov said 'Kuwait's Dushanbe Process' shows new means of cooperation and partnership among the regions of Central Asia, the Arab League, Africa and ASEAN.

The talks covered several fields, including enhancing pluralism and international collaboration in countering terror, in addition to boosting border security, he stated.

About 40 percent of terror-related violence takes place 100km away from borders, and it is imperative to boost mechanism of border security and preventing terrorists from exploiting loopholes in systems, he elaborated.

The UN will continue, through projects managed by the anti-terror office, carrying out the strongest systems to oversee borders, he pointed out.

The conference kicked off on Monday in Kuwait, in the presence of hundreds of representatives, ministers, and international and UN organizations, and civil society organizations. (Pick up previous)

