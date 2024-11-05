Congress Planning To Endanger Bengali Hindus, Alleges Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday made serious accusations against the Congress, saying it is planning to endanger the safety of Bengali Hindus in the Barak Valley region of the state.

According to Sarma, is purposefully bringing up concerns in order to sow discord and instability in Assam.

While addressing an election rally in the Cachar district, Sarma said,“The Congress is plotting to endanger our Bengali Hindu brothers and sisters.”

He emphasised his worries about the party's intentions, saying that Congress is trying to“vitiate the atmosphere” for political purposes even if the situation in Assam is stable.

In contrast to the Congress' alleged attempts to put the Bengali Hindu community in jeopardy, Sarma highlighted the BJP's continuous efforts to address and fix the problems they confront.

He said,“Congress is working against the interests of the Bengalis.”

Sarma claimed that Congress just intends to obstruct the state's progress and is unconcerned about electoral success or failure.

He asserted that Congress will not be able to bring about progress even if it receives votes, comparing the opposition party to a“male cow” that is unable to give milk.

“The Congress has no issue this election,” Sarma said at his first rally for the upcoming by-elections in the Dholai Assembly seat in the Cachar district.

“They don't care whether they win or lose. All they wish to do is impede progress. They oppose the poor receiving government assistance,” the Chief Minister attacked the Congress party.

He said,“The Congress should sit at home and take rest. They cannot come to power for another 50 years.”

Sarma claimed that the Congress party has historically incited violence in the state, which has since been effectively controlled by the BJP since it came to power in Assam.

“The Congress was busy creating conflicts between Assamese and Bengali people. Such conflicts are no longer there. There is no difference between Brahmaputra Valley and Barak Valley now. The same development is happening everywhere in the state,” he said.

Barak Valley comprises three districts -- Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi. The region has two Lok Sabha MPs and 13 legislators in the state Assembly.