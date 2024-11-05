City Wide Promotes Tom Partridge To Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nation's Leading Facility Solutions Company Elevates IT Leader to Drive Technological Innovation

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , a premier management company in the building maintenance industry, announces the of Tom Partridge to Chief Officer. With a proven track record spanning seven years at City Wide, Partridge steps into this role to lead the company's technological evolution as it continues to modernize and expand.“I am excited to take on this new challenge and work alongside the incredible team here at City Wide,” said Partridge.“My vision is to leverage technology and position City Wide as the First Choice for our team members, franchisees, their employees, independent contractors, and clients. By focusing on continuous improvement, task automation, data analysis, and the integration of AI and Machine Learning, we aim to drive the company to $2 billion in revenue and beyond.”Partridge's career with City Wide began in 2017 when he joined as a Software Developer. He quickly progressed through key leadership positions, becoming Lead Developer in 2019 and IT Director in 2023, culminating in his recent promotion to CTO. His journey reflects a deep commitment to enhancing City Wide's IT infrastructure and fostering a culture of innovation."Tom's promotion to CTO reflects his dedication and world-class vision for IT," said Jeff Oddo, CEO of City Wide Facility Solutions. "His commitment to servant leadership and understanding City Wide's needs aligns seamlessly with our mission to create a positive impact through continuous improvement. Tom's leadership will be instrumental as we harness cutting-edge technology to drive our growth and enhance our services."About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities-they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit .

