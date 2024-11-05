Laser Processing Market Size To Cross USD 17.91 Billion By 2032 Driven By Surge In Automation And Industrial Applications | S&S Insider

Austin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Analysis:

As per the S&S Insider Report,“ The Laser Processing Market Size valued at USD 8.64 Billion in 2023, is set to reach USD 17.91 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2024-2032. ”

Advances in laser technology and its applications across different industries have contributed to the strong growth of the laser processing market. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising importance of automation and efficiency in manufacturing, as organizations globally implement advanced laser processing technologies to optimize procedures and improve productivity. 76% of manufacturers have this level of equipment automation strategies, upping output by 0.8% to 1.4% each year, prompting improved meeting of customer orders by 29%. From automotive to aerospace and electronics, and from healthcare to other sectors, laser technology is being used for precision manufacturing processes with enhanced quality. For instance, in the automotive industry, laser processing is a key method for manufacturing lightweight materials and complex structures essential to fuel-efficient vehicles. Furthermore, laser welding technology provides high strength and long-lasting joints, thus finding its usage in automotive assembly. For instance, laser solutions giant Coherent Corp. leverages its wide range of advanced laser products spanning multiple sectors to support high-performance manufacturing needs.







Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:



Trumpf (TruLaser Series, TruLaser Weld)

Cincinnati Incorporated (Laser Cutters, Fiber Laser Technology)

bystronic (byStar Fiber, bySprint Fiber)

Amada (FOL Series, ENSIS Series)

Lumentum (Photonics Solutions, Laser Diodes)

Coherent (INNOVA Lasers, META 2D Laser Processing)

Mazak (OPTIPLEX Series, FABRI GEAR Series)

Han's Laser (Laser Cutting Machine, Laser Marking Machine)

IPG Photonics (YLR Series, Fiber Laser Systems)

Mitsubishi Electric (ML3015eX Series, Fiber Laser Cutting System)

JPT Opto-electronics (JPT MOPA Lasers, JPT QCW Lasers)

Nikon (Nikon Laser Processing Systems, Nikon Precision Laser Systems)

Sisma (Laser Marking Systems, Laser Cutting Systems)

Epilog Laser (Zing Laser Series, Fusion Pro Series)

Keyence (IL Series Laser Marker, ML Series Laser Marker)

Trotec Laser (Speedy Series, SP Series)

EKSPLA (PL-503D Series, EKSPLA Laser Systems)

Laserline (LDF Series, Fiber Laser Modules)

FANUC (FANUC Laser Cutting System, FANUC Robotics) GSI Group (GSI Fiber Lasers, Laser Marking Systems)

“Market Segmentation Insights: Navigating Consumer Preferences”

By Product:

Fiber lasers led the market in 2023, capturing a 40% share, owing to their efficiency, adaptability, and compact design. Using optical fibers as the gain medium, fiber lasers provide high power density and superior beam quality. This makes them essential in manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace industries for cutting, welding, and marking applications. Key players like IPG Photonics and nLIGHT dominate this segment, offering advanced fiber laser systems that significantly enhance production capabilities and precision.

By Process:

The magnetic resonance segment accounted for over 30% of the market in 2023, primarily due to its extensive use in medical imaging and diagnostics. Laser technology has improved MRI image resolution and quality, aiding in the accurate diagnosis of medical conditions. Companies like Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare incorporate advanced laser systems in their MRI machines, delivering clearer images, real-time observation, and improved patient outcomes in clinical settings.

Key Market Segments:

By Product



Gas Lasers

Solid Lasers

Fiber Lasers Others

By Process



Magnetic Resonance

Cutting

Welding

Drilling

Marking and Engraving

Micro processing

Advanced processing Other Applications

By Discrete Industry



Fixed

Moving Hybrid

By Industry Applications



Machine tools

Microelectronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace

Architecture Others

"Unlocking Regional Opportunities: In-Depth Market Insights and Forecasts"

Asia-Pacific predominantly led the market in 2023 with a 36% market share due to fast industrial growth and high demand from the automotive, electronics, and manufacturing industries. Nations such as China and Japan heavily rely on laser technology for automotive assembly and electronics manufacturing. Major companies, such as Han's Laser Technology, provide laser solutions customized for specific industrial requirements in the region, helping to drive rapid development in this sector.

North America is projected to experience a rapid growth rate during 2024-2032 in the laser processing market because of significant investments in automation, especially in the automotive and aerospace industries. Major companies such as Coherent Corp. and IPG Photonics allow North American manufacturers to utilize advanced laser processing systems for improved efficiency and precision. The growing need for cutting-edge laser technology mirrors the region's dedication to modern manufacturing practices.

