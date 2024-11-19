Assam Pavilion Charms Visitors With Array Of Products In International Trade Fair

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 19 (IANS) The Assam pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital has attracted quite a good number of visitors, business leaders, experts and delegates, officials said on Tuesday.

The 43rd IITF is being organised by the India Trade Organization (ITPO) in the national capital from November 14 to 27.

According to an official statement, this year's event titled 'Viksit Bharat@2047', provides an ideal for Assam to showcase the vision of a 'Viksit Assam@2047' (Developed Assam 2047) by focusing on strong industrial growth and development, forward-looking initiatives and transformational policies in the state.

The Assam Pavilion under the aegis of the Department of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise of the state government has altogether 36 stalls showcasing a wide array of products from handloom and textiles to water hyacinth and from tea to brass metal.

“Different state government departments and undertakings like Assam Tourism, Assam Industrial Development Corporation, NEDFi, Directorate of Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Directorate of Information and Public Relations and Assam Government Marketing Corporation Ltd. are actively participating in the event,” the official release mentioned.

The MSME sector is well represented in the Assam Pavilion. Stalls displaying cane and bamboo, handloom and handicrafts, terracotta, woodcraft, brass metal, food processing products, and tea reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of Assam.

One District One Product (ODOP) and emerging startups from the state are also taking part in the fair.

A senior official said:“The stall on Agar and its derivatives --an initiative supported by the Assam Government has been the cynosure of all eyes. MJI Perfumes is Assam's first licensed manufacturing cum retail store for perfume and agar. Under the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy, the state government supports Agar cultivation and its downstream industries from perfumes to critical chemical Ingredients of medicines, etc.”

The Assam Pavilion highlights the state's progress in various sectors including manufacturing, technology, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as its vision to transform into a major economic hub in Eastern India.

“Visitors get to know about Assam's unprecedented development journey and its slew of future initiatives such as the development of advanced semiconductor facilities aimed at making the state a leader in high technology manufacturing, creating skilled employment opportunities and supporting technological growth,” the official added.

The Pavilion also highlights the state's emphasis on the renewable energy sector and the government's initiatives in the field of healthcare to improve accessibility among the entire community. It also presents schemes and policies aimed at aligning the development of Assam with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat@2047', the official further stated.