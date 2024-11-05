Nokia And Elisa Become First In Europe To Trial 100G PON Over Live Fiber Broadband Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) and Elisa become first in Europe to trial 100G PON over live fiber broadband network



Already deploying the Nokia 10G fiber solution, Elisa is planning to deploy 25G, and beyond.

Elisa uses Nokia fiber solution to become the first European operator to demonstrate up to 100Gb/s broadband speeds over a live commercial network. Nokia is the only vendor supporting all next-generation PON options, allowing operators to choose the right strategy for their needs and business case.



5 November 2024

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced Elisa, a Finnish market leader in telecommunications and digital services, will deploy its Lightspan MF solution to enhance its existing fiber network and deliver new ultra-broadband services to customers across Finland.

Leveraging Nokia's fiber solution, Elisa will be the first service provider in Europe to demonstrate 25G, 50G, and 100G PON services, highlighting the superior broadband speeds it can deliver across its existing fiber network.

The trial builds on Elisa's current fiber deployment and demonstrates how different PON technologies can be combined on the same fiber to evolve its broadband offerings. The live trial demonstrates how operators can easily upgrade their fiber network to meet the demand for faster, more reliable connectivity. Nokia is the only vendor that supports all next-generation PON options, including 10G, 25G, 50G, and future 100G PON technologies.

Nokia's Lightspan broadband access platform enables Elisa to deliver some of the fastest broadband speeds in Europe, up to 10x faster than most fiber networks can deliver today. Elisa has deployed Nokia's Altiplano platform to support 10G XGS-PON deployments and to help automate and improve the management, scalability and reliability of its network. This technology will enable Elisa to meet the bandwidth demands of the future, driven by AI, where Bell Labs is forecasting that total AI traffic is projected to reach 91 EB/month by 2030, in Western Europe, alone.

Sami Rajamäki, Vice President of Network Services at Elisa, said: “Nokia's fiber solution will help us significantly enhance our fiber network to deliver some of the fastest internet speeds in the world. We're excited to be the first in Europe to show up to 100G PON speeds in a live fiber network trial and demonstrate the world-class capabilities we can deliver to support the next generation of broadband services. By partnering with Nokia, we can showcase our commitment to guaranteeing the best, high-quality services for our customers. History has shown that it is impossible to forecast all the new use cases for greater speeds, i.e. what new 25 to 100G connections will enable in the future, but we know that for example online gaming and industrial users are among the first to benefit from ever faster broadband connections”

Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe for Network Infrastructure business at Nokia, said: “We see demand for high-speed internet access surging in Europe with end users and enterprises alike increasingly seeking reliable, secure, high-quality broadband connectivity. Our Lightspan and Altiplano Access platforms give operators like Elisa the tools they need to increase speed, provide superior performance, automate functions and future-proof its fiber network. Our fiber technology provides the perfect solution for operators that want to quickly increase capacity and flexibly migrate to next-generation fiber technologies.”

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Nokia XGS-PON

Webpage: Nokia Altiplano Access Controller

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Elisa

Elisa's mission is a sustainable future through digitalisation. We are a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services, and in 5G. We provide sustainable solutions for over 2.8 million consumer, corporate and public administration customers in our core markets of Finland and Estonia, as well as in over 100 countries internationally. In Finland, Elisa is a market leader in telecommunications, and our international cooperation partners include e.g. Vodafone and Tele2. Elisa is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. In 2023, our revenue was EUR 2.2 billion and we employed 5,700 people in more than 20 countries. Elisa is rated as one of the most sustainable companies in the world. elisa.com

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: ...

Elisa Communications

Tel. +358 50 305 1605,

Email: ...

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube