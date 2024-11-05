Dubai Foundation for Women and Children launches "Padel Tournament" to support and empower women

(MENAFN- DFWAC)

UAE, Dubai, Nov 4, 2024

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) will host a "Padel Tournament" under the theme "We Are Her Support system" on November 8 and 9 at Padel Line, as part of the Orange Campaign, an international initiative to end all forms of violence against women and girls.



The event is part of DFWAC's efforts to actively engage the community in supporting and empowering women, creating a sporting and social environment that promotes community cohesion. The tournament encourages participants from all groups—women, men, and juniors—to stand in solidarity with women, aiming to deliver messages of celebration, belief, support, inclusion, respect, and unwavering solidarity.

"This tournament is more than just a sporting event; it is a message that demonstrates our commitment to supporting women and engaging the community," said H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children. Under the slogan We Are Her Support system, DFWAC embodies its dedication to empowering women and encouraging everyone to take part in this cause."

“We at the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children are committed to being part of the solution. Through this event, we aim to empower everyone to participate in spreading awareness and support for women,” Al Mansouri added.

She highlighted that the event aligns with Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme 'Family: The Foundation of Our Nation.' The agenda focuses on strengthening family cohesion and promoting societal well-being.

It aims to create stable families and nurture generations that are confident, rooted in their identity, and ready for the future. The agenda provides a roadmap for achieving Dubai's aspirations in family happiness and cohesion while fostering a more tolerant society that upholds national identity.

In addition to the matches, the Padel Tournament will feature various entertainment activities, including activities by Medaf Studio, Dubai Drums, and other local establishments, creating an atmosphere that blends fun with community awareness. Cash prizes of up to AED 3,000 will be awarded to winners to encourage participation and engagement with the event.



The Orange Campaign, held annually in conjunction with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, has become a symbol of solidarity with women and girls affected by violence. The 16-day campaign aims to raise awareness about violence against women and girls and to encourage action to end it. The campaign’s orange colour symbolizes hope for a bright, violence-free future.





