India’S Olympic Dream For 2036 Remains Firm Despite Internal Challenges, Says IOA Chief Usha

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to India hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics, even as the organisation navigates internal challenges. IOA President P.T. Usha emphasised on Tuesday that her dedication to bringing the Olympic and Paralympic Games to India remains resolute, despite an ongoing power struggle with the IOA's Executive Council (EC).

Usha, a former track-and-field star, has been embroiled in a dispute with 12 EC members who have refused to endorse her appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the CEO of IOA, a decision she made in January. The conflict has caused friction within the organisation but has not deterred Usha from pushing forward with India's Olympic vision.

In a video message sent by her office, Usha stated, "Despite some internal challenges within the IOA, our commitment to hosting the 2036 Summer Games remains steadfast. The IOA remains in continuous contact with the IOC, and I am optimistic that India will be viewed as a gracious host."

The ambitious plan to bring the world's largest sporting event to India has been backed by strong government support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a vocal proponent of this vision, has repeatedly expressed his intent to bring the Olympics to India in 2036.

On October 1, the IOA formally submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission, signalling India's official interest in hosting the Games. Sources told IANS that Modi's leadership has helped the bid gain momentum, with Usha calling it a“significant step forward” for India to host the Olympics and Paralympics.

A government source underscored the potential benefits of this historic opportunity, stating, "This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country."

India's interest in the 2036 Games aligns with Modi's vision to make India a sports powerhouse, a goal he reiterated in a recent interaction with Indian athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics. Modi asked these athletes for their input on preparing for the potential Olympic bid, a gesture that demonstrated his commitment to shaping a future where India is seen as a premier global sports destination.

If successful, India would join a list of host nations responsible for organizing the quadrennial Olympic Games, marking a historic achievement for the country.