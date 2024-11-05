Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Roofing Services Solutions' Acquisition Of Earl W. Johnston Roofing, LLC
Roofing Services Solutions ("RSS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Earl W. Johnston Roofing, LLC ("EJ"). Located in Hollywood, FL, EJ is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. EJ has one location in Florida and employs approximately 30 people. For more information, please visit .
About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit .
About RSS: RSS is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. RSS has nine locations in Florida and employs approximately 170 people.
About EJ: Headquartered in Hollywood, FL, EJ is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers.
