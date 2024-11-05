Casualties As Russia Attacks Infrastructure Facility In Zaporizhzhia
Date
11/5/2024 5:11:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian strike in the early hours of Tuesday targeted an infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia where two civilians were wounded as a result of the attack.
That's according to Ivan Fedorov , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform saw on Telegram.
"The Russians hit Zaporizhzhia. They targeted an infrastructure facility," the official wrote.
As per tentative reports, two people were injured.
Read also:
War update: 230 clashes, situation hottest in Kurakhove axis
The scale of destruction is being verified.
The explosion rang out during an air raid alert. Prior to that, monitoring platforms had warned residents of a ballistic missile threat.
Read also:
Ukraine downs two Russian missiles, 48 drones
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army has increased the range of guided aerial bombs it uses when bombarding Zaporizhzhia region.
MENAFN05112024000193011044ID1108851964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.