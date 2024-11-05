Casualties As Russia Attacks Infrastructure Facility In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian strike in the early hours of Tuesday targeted an infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia where two civilians were wounded as a result of the attack.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform saw on Telegram.

"The Russians hit Zaporizhzhia. They targeted an infrastructure facility," the official wrote.

As per tentative reports, two people were injured.

The scale of destruction is being verified.

The explosion rang out during an air raid alert. Prior to that, monitoring platforms had warned residents of a ballistic missile threat.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army has increased the range of guided aerial bombs it uses when bombarding Zaporizhzhia region.