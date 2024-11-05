Over 50% Voter Turnout By 11Am In Referendum On Draft Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari citizens thronged the polling stations situated in different areas of the country, to participate actively in the on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments to the of the State of Qatar that began at 7am today.

The of Interior announced that voter turnout for referendum on proposed constitutional amendments has reached 51% by 11am.

Voters were visible at the 10 paper referendum committees and 18 electronic referendum committees in the country.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Abdullah Jassim Al Darwish said that he was“very happy with the whole experience” while remarking“the importance of this vote,” saying that he looks forward to positive results.

Another Qatari voter, Abdulrahman Al Baqer, expressed his” great happiness with the changes proposed by HH the Amir” and that he was looking forward to the results of the vote.

The General Referendum Committee had arranged two methods for voting in the referendum. The first is direct voting by casting a paper ballot or electronically using iPads. Qatari voters aged 18 years and above are required to attend in person at one of the announced polling stations and present their Qatari ID or Digital Qatar ID. Voting (remotely) can also be done using the Metrash (2) application both inside and outside the country.

The citizens' arrival highlighted a collective enthusiasm to make this national celebration a success, ensuring that fostering a sense of responsibility toward the homeland, and strengthening its social fabric are key components to presenting the nation in its best light.

This spirit reflects a vital stage in the country's triumphant journey and reinforces its national unity.

On October 29, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Decree No. (87) of 2024, inviting all citizens who have reached the age of eighteen to participate in a general referendum on the constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar on Tuesday, 3rd of Jumada Al-Awwal 1446 AH, corresponding to November 5, 2024 AD.

The Cabinet, in the spirit of this grand moment, granted all Qatari employees permission to leave their workplaces early on Tuesday, November 5, starting at 11 am, in response to the invitation of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for all citizens to participate in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments.

The General Referendum Committee had also called on all Qatari citizens aged 18 years and above, both inside the country and those living abroad, to exercise their right to vote on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education had earlier declared that all schools in the country, both public and private, will be off on Tuesday, November 5, to ensure effective participation in the 2024 constitutional amendment referendum.

The voting began on November 5, at 7am, and is set to continue until 7pm. Vote sorting and counting procedures will begin immediately afterwards, with the General Committee expected to announce the results within 24 hours of the end of voting.