Nightowlgpt At Websummit 2024: Redefining Natural Language Processing For Low-Resource Languages With Complex Morphology

- Anna Mae Yu LamentilloLISBON, PORTUGAL, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NightOwlGPT , the AI-driven language preservation platform, is proud to present its pioneering efforts at WebSummit 2024 to advance natural language processing (NLP) for low-resource languages with complex morphological structures. Built with a mission to preserve endangered languages and support digital inclusion in marginalized communities, NightOwlGPT is breaking new ground in NLP by focusing on languages that have historically lacked technological support.Globally, nearly half of all spoken languages-over 3,000-are endangered, with many residing in areas that face limited digital access and linguistic resources. NightOwlGPT is tackling this challenge head-on by developing AI models that account for the unique complexities of these languages, including morphology, syntax, and cultural context. Currently, the platform supports languages in the Philippines, such as Tagalog, Cebuano, and Ilokano, and is on track to expand to over 170 languages by 2029, covering regions across Asia, Africa, and Latin America."Advancements in NLP for low-resource languages have been held back by the scarcity of language data and the challenges posed by complex morphological structures," said Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, Chief Language Officer at NightOwlGPT. "Our approach integrates local language insights, real-time translation, and AI adaptability, ensuring that even languages with intricate morphology are accurately represented, digitally accessible, and supported by advanced language technologies."NightOwlGPT's methodology emphasizes localized, culturally-aware AI models and real-time, accessibility-driven translation and learning tools. Unlike traditional NLP systems, which struggle with the nuanced syntax and morphology of low-resource languages, NightOwlGPT's technology incorporates regional linguistics, cultural nuances, and adaptable data structures, creating NLP models that can handle complex inflections and idiomatic expressions. Additionally, by offering real-time translation tools and interactive learning modules, NightOwlGPT empowers users to communicate and preserve their native languages digitally, enabling a cultural bridge across generational and geographic divides.The platform's ability to scale and adapt to regional demands positions it as a critical tool for communities in need of language preservation and digital empowerment. Leveraging an experienced team with over 160 years in AI, linguistics, and cross-cultural technology, NightOwlGPT collaborates with local governments, educational institutions, and international organizations to make language preservation accessible for millions worldwide.As NightOwlGPT unveils its advancements at WebSummit 2024, it continues to pursue its five-year roadmap to global impact, extending its technology to support more languages, bridge digital gaps, and empower communities to protect their linguistic heritage.

