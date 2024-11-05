Sidra Medicine Brings Global Fertility Experts To Qatar For First Time

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Middle East Fertility Society (MEFS) for its upcoming 31st Annual Scientific Meeting. MEFS 2024 will be held from November 21 to 23 2024 at the Sheraton Grand Doha.

MEFS is the largest organization in the Middle East dedicated to enhancing fertility care for couples in the Arab world and the broader Middle East. Its mission is driven by the transfer of medical knowledge and the of scientific research. MEFS 2024 is expected to welcome over 1,200 attendees.



Sidra Medicine pioneers gene therapy in Qatar for children with rare genetic disorders Teen regains mobility thanks to innovative treatment at Sidra medicine

Read Also

Dr. Johnny Awwad, MEFS Congress Chairman and Chair of Women's Services at Sidra Medicine said,“Our partnership with MEFS marks a significant step forward for advancements in fertility care. As a strategic partner of the 31st Annual meeting, Sidra Medicine is proud to bring MEFS 2024 to Doha. We are also positioning the country's important role in bringing the world's top medical practitioners and clinical research experts, pioneers and thought leaders together. This collaborative effort will open up new pathways to innovation in reproductive health that will benefit both women and men across the Middle East and worldwide.”

MEFS 2024 will feature a diversity of sessions, workshops, and presentations covering the latest breakthroughs, best practices, and emerging trends in fertility, reproductive health and Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) including ethical and regulatory considerations in ART.

A special debate on IVF Legislation – 'What can we do in Qatar to initiate governance and regulation' will be held at the preworkshop session. Key speakers include Dr. Cynthia Morton, William Lambert Richardson Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology and Pathology, Harvard Medical School and Dr. Elizabeth S. Ginsburg, President of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine.

Dr. Matteo Avella, Member of the Local Scientific Committee at MEFS 2024 and Principal Investigator in the Division of Reproductive and Perinatal Health at Sidra Medicine said:“We are entering an era of personalized fertility management, where genetics will play a pivotal role in tailoring treatments to individual needs and maximizing fertility outcomes. With Sidra Medicine's expertise in precision medicine and fertility, and MEFS' focus on enhancing reproductive care in the Middle East, we can transform the landscape of reproductive health in the region.”

In addition to chairing the key panel sessions at MEFS 2024, Dr. Awwad will be discussing“Platelet-rich plasma PRP and Stem cells novelties in ART: Facts or Fads?”

Dr. Avella will be sharing the latest updates from his group's groundbreaking research at Sidra Medicine focusing the genetic basis of female and male infertility. His second presentation will be“The genetics of total fertilization failure”.

MEFS 2024 will serve as a meeting point for physicians, urologists, embryologists, nurses, genetic counsellors, and researchers to exchange insights and perspectives, strengthening the fertility care ecosystem.