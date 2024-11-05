(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Khushi Kapoor, who turns 24 today, took to social to share glimpses of the most perfect birthday surprise from her friends.

Khushi Kapoor gives glimpse of most ideal surprise birthday celebration Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Khushi Kapoor, who turns 24 today, took to social media to share glimpses of the most perfect birthday surprise from her friends.

On Tuesday, the took to her Instagram and posted photos from the pajama party, captioning them,“Chapter 24: My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration.”

In the images, Khushi is seen happily posing with her friends, including Aaliyah Kashyap, Vedang Raina, and Shanaya Kapoor. In one of the pictures, Boney Kapoor is seen posing with his daughter and her friends for a group shot. Other candid photos of the birthday girl show her smiling as she poses for the camera. Reacting to the post, several celebrities wished Khushi a happy birthday. Karisma Kapoor wrote,“Happy birthday, cutie Khushi,” while Sanjay Kapoor commented,“Happy birthday.”

Khushi, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's film“The Archies”, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics. In the Netflix film, she portrayed Betty Cooper alongside Suhana Khan as Veronica and Agastya Nanda as Archie. Next, Khushi Kapoor is set to team up with Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, in an upcoming romantic drama. The film was announced earlier this year and is said to be an adaptation of the popular Tamil hit“Love Today.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, the project is scheduled to release in theatres on February 7, 2025. In addition, Kapoor has Dharma Productions' forthcoming rom-com“Naadaniyaan” in the pipeline. She will share the silver screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty in the film. Reportedly,“Naadaniyaan” is a classic romantic comedy. Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly considering releasing the film on an OTT platform rather than in theatres, as he believes the story's tone and style are better suited for digital distribution.