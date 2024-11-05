Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back
Date
11/5/2024 2:00:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).
Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 October 2024.
The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 October to no later than 31 January 2025.
Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 October 2024, available here:
From 28 October until 1 November 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,750,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 269.5864 per share.
Overview of transactions:
| Date
| Trading venue
| Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
| Weighted average share price (NOK)
| Total transaction value (NOK)
|
|
|
|
|
| 28 October
| OSE
| 350,000
| 272.1657
| 95,257,995.00
|
| CEUX
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 29 October
| OSE
| 350,000
| 274.2968
| 96,003,880.00
|
| CEUX
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 30 October
| OSE
| 350,000
| 271.9696
| 95,189,360.00
|
| CEUX
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 31 October
| OSE
| 350,000
| 266.3609
| 93,226,315.00
|
| CEUX
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1 November
| OSE
| 350,000
| 263.1389
| 92,098,615.00
|
| CEUX
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total for the period
| OSE
| 1,750,000
| 269.5864
| 471,776,165.00
|
| CEUX
|
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme
| OSE
| 400,000
| 278.5692
| 111,427,680.00
| CEUX
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
| Total
| 400,000
| 278.5692
| 111,427,680.00
|
|
|
|
|
| Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)
| OSE
| 2,150,000
| 271.2576
| 583,203,845.00
| CEUX
|
|
|
| TQEX
|
|
|
| Total
| 2,150,000
| 271.2576
| 583,203,845.00
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 49,756,940 own shares, corresponding to 1.78% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 41,281,815 own shares, corresponding to 1.48% of the share capital).
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at .
Contact details:
Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584
Attachment
Detailed overview of transactions
