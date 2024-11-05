DPS Srinagar Clinches Inter-School Basketball Trophy

The brought together the top eight school teams from the valley, showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship. In the boys' category, Mohammad Nisar earned the title of the highest scorer of the tournament, and Muqtida Rehman was honoured as the player of the final match. Noorain was recognized as the best shooter of the tournament, and Anika was named player of the tournament for her outstanding performance.

The boys' team secured their victory over Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore, with a close score of 45-39, while the girls' team celebrated their win with a score of 29-20 against Life School Charar-i-Sharief.

This commendable achievement highlights the dedication and skills of the students of DPS Srinagar, Shafaq Afshan, the Principal complimented the students and said.

