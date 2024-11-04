عربي


Zelensky, Baerbock Discuss Ways To Put Pressure On Russia To Bring Peace Closer

11/4/2024 7:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock the situation of Ukraine and the ways to exert pressure on Russia to bring peace closer.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is counting on increased defense support from Germany next year, the president's facebook post says, Ukrinform reports.

"The main topics of discussion were military support, investments in Ukraine's defense, and the challenges we face ahead of winter. We appreciate the significant military and financial assistance provided by the German government to Ukraine. We are counting on Germany to further strengthen its defense support for Ukraine in the coming year, as this is critically important for our victory," Zelensky emphasized.


Zelensky, Baerbock Discuss Ways To Put Pressure On Russia To Bring Peace Closer Image
The Head of State also spoke about the meeting with Baerbock in his evening video address to the nation.

"I also had a meeting in Kyiv with German Foreign Minister Baerbock. I thanked her for all of Germany's support for Ukraine. We discussed the current situation in Europe as a whole and in our region, focusing on how to put pressure on Russia to bring peace closer," Zelensky said.


Zelensky, Baerbock Discuss Ways To Put Pressure On Russia To Bring Peace Closer Image
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday morning, November 4, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

Photo: X/Volodymyr Zelenskyy

UkrinForm

