Zelensky, Baerbock Discuss Ways To Put Pressure On Russia To Bring Peace Closer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with German Foreign Annalena Baerbock the situation of Ukraine and the ways to exert pressure on Russia to bring peace closer.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is counting on increased defense support from Germany next year, the president's post says, Ukrinform reports.

"The main topics of discussion were military support, investments in Ukraine's defense, and the challenges we face ahead of winter. We appreciate the significant military and assistance provided by the German to Ukraine. We are counting on Germany to further strengthen its defense support for Ukraine in the coming year, as this is critically important for our victory," Zelensky emphasized.

The Head of State also spoke about the meeting with Baerbock in his evening video address to the nation.

"I also had a meeting in Kyiv with German Foreign Minister Baerbock. I thanked her for all of Germany's support for Ukraine. We discussed the current situation in Europe as a whole and in our region, focusing on how to put pressure on Russia to bring peace closer," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday morning, November 4, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

Photo: X/Volodymyr Zelenskyy