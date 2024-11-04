Russian-Made Warplane Crashes In India
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian armed forces crashed during a training flight in central India.
That's according to India's Armed Forces command, Ukrinform reports.
"A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction," the post reads.
It is noted that the pilot "manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely".
The Armed Forces will launch an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, last week India and China completed the withdrawal of troops from the last two sections of the disputed border in the east of the Ladakh region in the Himalayan highlands, ending a standoff that had lasted for more than four years.
