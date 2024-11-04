Russian-Made Warplane Crashes In India

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian crashed during a training flight in central India.

That's according to India's Armed Forces command, Ukrinform reports.

"A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction," the post reads.

It is noted that the pilot "manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely".

The Armed Forces will launch an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

