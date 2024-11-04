Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Swimwear For Women That Opens At The Base For Easily Using The Restroom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laura R. of Los Angeles, CA is the creator of GeniusWear, a swimwear design for women and girls that enables wearers to open their bathing suit at the bottom to use the restroom. The invention consists of a bathing suit in a wide variety of styles, colors, sizes, and designs. This concept can be applied to the bottom portion of any style bathing suit. GeniusWear's goal is to increase women's poolside and beach experience.The bottom portion will have a closable panel that can be opened when the user relieves themselves in the restroom and then closed when the user has finished. The panel may be secured with hook and loop fasteners, clothing snaps, zippers, buttons, or other means of fastening. The opening is discreetly hidden in the design of the suit. Ultimately, the design saves time by making it much easier and quicker to use the bathroom when wearing a swimsuit.A wet bathing suit is extremely difficult to remove and put back on, especially when using the restroom. This may cause inconvenience and frustration for wearers. Many women and girls avoid using the bathroom when wearing bathing suits so that they do not have to deal with the frustration of pulling the wet bathing suit down and putting it back on again. This can affect their ability to enjoy the pool or beach experience since they are worrying about what they will do when it comes time to use the restroom. Some even refrain from enjoying a delicious refreshment or food while in the pool or beach, due to them dreading the hassle of removing the wet bathing suit. It can also be difficult for adults to assist younger girls with using the restroom when they are in a wet bathing suit. It is especially difficult for individuals with health or mobility issues. GeniusWear will change that by allowing the wearer convenient removal of the bathingby means of a closable panel at the bottom. With this genius bathing suit, the problem is solved for everyone.The market for unique swimwear to help women use the restroom addresses a specific but growing consumer need, particularly among women seeking comfort and convenience in their swimwear. This type of swimwear can target various people, such as frequent beachgoers, travelers, athletes, individuals with health or mobility issues, and even pregnant women, providing a practical solution for an often-overlooked issue in swimwear design. Women who participate in competitive or recreational swimming, triathlons, or other water sports require functional swimwear that allows for quick restroom breaks without significantly interrupting their activities. Having a bottom-opening feature could save time and increase comfort.One-piece swimsuits are the primary target for this design innovation because these suits are typically difficult to remove, especially when wet, making the bottom-opening feature particularly beneficial. Furthermore, these swimsuits must strike a balance between practicality and style. Consumers often prioritize aesthetics when purchasing swimwear, so the bottom-opening feature must be integrated seamlessly into fashionable designs that appeal to a wide variety of body types and aesthetic preferences. The GeniusWear swimwear perfectly accommodates these needs, ensuring women can maintain comfort and convenience while swimming. This innovative and versatile product would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Laura filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her GeniusWear product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in GeniusWear can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

