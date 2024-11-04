Sir Shefik Receives President's Lifetime Achievement Award From President Biden

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The United States relies on volunteers investing their time and talent to resolve the most pressing issues of our times.

AmeriCorps and the office of the President of the United States honors Sir Shefik Macauley with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.

"On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you," says President Joe Biden to Sir Shefik Macauley.

- President Joe BidenDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The President's Volunteer Service Award ( ) recognizes, celebrates, and holds up as role models Americans making a positive impact as engaged and deeply committed volunteers. The award enables community organizations - as certifying and leadership organizations - to amplify their gratitude by joining with the President of the United States to thank their most dedicated volunteers. The President's Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded by the President of the United States to people who have completed more than 4,000 hours of community service. It is the highest level of the President's Volunteer Service Award.Media personality Sir Shefik Macauley (known mononymously as Shefik) ( ) was honored with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden, for Shefik's charitable and philanthropic work throughout his impressive life. He has reached a notable milestone, dedicating decades of his mindset, time, efforts, skill sets, and innate resources to the mission of helping others.Earlier in 2024, Shefik was elevated to the rank of Knight, Grand Cross in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel, also for his charitable and philanthropic work throughout the years. The Order was blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis and is recognized by heads of state, being subjected to the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan , which is in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Shefik was also previously bestowed the rank of Grand Knight, Grand Cross, in the Royal Order of the Obeng II, as well as elevated to the rank of Kofo (Noble Warrior), Grand Cross in the Royal Order of the Golden Fire Dog, both subjected to the Royal House of Sefwi Obeng-Mim (Ghana).The President's Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Shefik at a sold-out gala in Dallas, Texas, on October 5, 2024, and it was certified by Communities of Tomorrow DFW, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Communities of Tomorrow DFW is rooted by a history of organizational structure, originated by its founder Dame Eva Miles. Communities of Tomorrow DFW encompasses a variety of programs, such as A Way Out Project ( ) and Anna's House Shelter. Shefik serves as an ongoing Grand Ambassador for Anna's House Shelter, where he continuously advocates for Domestic Violence Awareness on its behalf."Giving back to others is a reward in and of itself," says Shefik. "As I continue to conceptualize my perception of human dignity, I am compelled to strive by leading by example."

Today, the program continues as an initiative of AmeriCorps, in partnership with Points of Light.

Shefik is the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated, terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation" ( ), as well as the internationally distributed video series of the same name. The radio show currently has a total of over 1 million dedicated listeners per month, and the combined multimedia platform has won over 40 industry awards since its inception on July 4, 2016 (Independence Day). Illustrious recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, members of royalty, dignitaries, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on a given topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. Shefik uses this platform to amplify the voices and acknowledge the thought patterns of people across a variety of ages, ethnicities, occupations, creeds, and belief systems. The content is oftentimes aligned with Shefik's various philanthropic endeavors and alliances with non-profit organizations.Shefik is a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. Continuously, Shefik strides towards a strong commitment to significant Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, not only in his workplace, but also in his personal endeavors. Shefik has supported and amplified other organizations, such as UNICEF, YWCA, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Miss America Organization, Citizens Committee to Save Our Children, Munhu, Morgan Marie Michael Foundation, Bella Levy Foundation, and Broadway Sings for Pride.Shefik's quest for activism culminated on August 26, 2023, when the family of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Al Sharpton joined activists and representatives from national organizations to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. During this historic event, Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King, Yolanda Renee King (15-year old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr.), and 3-time Academy Award nominee Sacha Baron Cohen carried a banner, as demonstrators for racial justice marched on the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Alongside the dignitaries was Shefik, who served as a Marshal for the March.On March 20, 2024, Shefik furthered his reverence for Martin Luther King Jr., by serving as Technical Director for the 27th Annual Gandhi-King Season for Nonviolence, held in New York City. Season for Nonviolence marks the 64 days between the anniversaries of the deaths of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30 and Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4. Season for Nonviolence was co-founded in 1998 by Dr. Arun Gandhi and his wife Sunanda Gandhi, along with the Leadership Council of the Association for Global New Thought (AGNT). Dr. Gandhi is the 5th grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. Shortly prior to Dr. Gandhi's passing in 2023, Shefik met with him in-person and captured some the last video footage ever recorded of Dr. Gandhi. For historical purposes and for the video series "Shefik presents Invocation", Shefik engaged in direct and personal conversations with Dr. Gandhi, discussing the teachings of his grandfather Mahatma Gandhi.Each year, people around the world participate in the Season for Nonviolence by taking a pledge to create intentional time in their day to reflect on different parts of nonviolence. Shefik is committed to this pledge.

