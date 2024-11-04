'Stop Impulse Buying' App On Ios Helps Users Beat Holiday Spending & Develop Smart Financial Habits With Free Checklist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Just in time for the holiday season, the Stop Impulse Buying app has launched with essential tools to help users curb impulse spending.

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for the holiday season, the Stop Impulse Buying app has launched with essential tools to help users curb impulse spending and make more mindful choices. This money-saving app features a free Buy-or-Don't-Buy Checklist for users to pause and think before purchasing, a No Spend Challenge (made popular on TikTok) to boost accountability, and goal-setting tools to start a financially savvy new year.

Stop Impulse Buying was founded by Britney Shawstad after she faced her own struggles with impulse spending. After losing her job, she set out to create an app that empowers users to make intentional spending choices, set savings goals, and visualize their progress through interactive challenges.

“Impulse buying can feel overwhelming, especially around the holidays,” says Shawstad.“With Stop Impulse Buying, users can pause, think twice, and connect their spending choices to their long-term goals-all in a fun and motivating way.”

Empowering Tools to Curb Holiday Spending Habits

Whether users download the Stop Impulse Buying app or use other mindful spending resources, here are a few tools that can help curb holiday spending:

. Buy-or-Don't-Buy Checklist – This free checklist helps users rethink spending decisions by asking reflective questions like,“Will I still value this in a month?”

. No Spend Challenge – This motivating tool allows users to commit to no-spend days, track their progress, and celebrate each milestone. The challenge builds accountability and turns small wins into lasting habits.

. 52-Week Savings Challenge – With incremental weekly savings goals, users see their financial goals come to life gradually. This tool encourages a mindset shift from impulse buys to building lasting savings over time.

. Shopping List Tool – Designed to keep users organized and on budget, this feature reinforces mindful shopping habits and helps users make focused shopping trips, which positively impacts impulse buying tendencies.

“Saving money is hard, but working to form new habits can be fun,” adds Shawstad.“With tools like the No Spend Challenge and Buy-or-Don't-Buy Checklist, users are empowered to make positive financial changes, one step at a time.”

About Stop Impulse Buying

Created by Britney Shawstad, a Seattle-area mom who discovered financial discipline after facing layoffs, Stop Impulse Buying was developed as a resource for anyone looking to take control of their spending. Shawstad's firsthand experience with the challenges of impulse buying inspired her to create an app that supports users in making mindful, goal-oriented financial decisions-particularly during high-expense times like the holiday season.

Start this holiday season with a focus on financial empowerment. Download Stop Impulse Buying on the iOS App Store and explore tools like the free Buy-or-Don't-Buy Checklist to start making smarter financial choices today. The app is free to download on iOS, with a premium subscription available for access to advanced features.

For more information, visit StopImpulse or find Stop Impulse Buying on the App Store .

