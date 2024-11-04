Goliath Consulting Group Celebrates 15 Years Of Elevating Restaurant And Foodservice Success Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goliath Consulting Group is excited to announce its 15th anniversary as a leading provider of restaurant consulting services in the US.

Founded in 2009, Goliath Consulting has spent the last decade and a half helping restaurants thrive by developing customized solutions in strategic planning, operations, menu development, and more.

Under the leadership of President Jay Bandy, Goliath's team of seasoned consultants has supported a diverse range of clients, from independent operators to international restaurant chains, helping them develop new concepts, optimize their operations and unlock growth opportunities.

With experience spanning all restaurant sectors-Quick Service (QSR), Fast Casual, Casual, and Fine Dining-Goliath Consulting Group is committed to building lasting relationships with clients who share their high standards and passion for the industry.

The firm has become known for its commitment to delivering outstanding results, and Bandy's recent book, Keys to Being a Successful Restaurant Leader, extends his insights to restaurant managers, aspiring mid-managers, and new restaurateurs looking to thrive in this challenging industry.

“It's been a fifteen-year adventure across multiple cuisines and countries, consulting with restaurant operators of all types. We look forward to continuing our support of the restaurant industry every way we can,” said Jay Bandy, President of Goliath Consulting Group.

As Goliath Consulting Group celebrates this milestone, the company reaffirms its commitment to driving growth and innovation for restaurants across the country. Looking to the future, Goliath will continue to deliver the expertise and insights that help restaurant owners adapt, thrive, and achieve long-term success in a dynamic and competitive industry.

For more information on Goliath Consulting Group's services and their legacy of client success, visit .

About Goliath Consulting Group

Founded in 2009, Goliath Consulting Group provides expert consulting to the restaurant and foodservice industry, offering a wide array of services including strategic planning, marketing, menu development, and operations support. The firm's strong industry relationships ensure clients benefit from a network of trusted partners and resources, with services tailored to meet the needs of clients across all dining formats.

