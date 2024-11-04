Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid In Support Of Lebanese People Arrives In Beirut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: A Qatari Amiri Air Force plane arrived Monday at Rafic Hariri International Airport in the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, with relief aid and shelter supplies onboard.

The aid comes within the framework of the cooperation between the of Foreign Affairs and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brotherly Lebanese people amid the humanitarian crisis they are going through due to recent developments.

The aid was received by the Qatari embassy staff and UNHCR representatives.