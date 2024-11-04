Carbon-13 Market Forecast To Surge To US$ 125.72 Million Achieving A Remarkable 5.2% CAGR Forecast Period 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbon-13 Market.

The surge in research and development is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our carbon-13 market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The global carbon-13 market was valued at USD 81.57 million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow to USD 125.72 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Market Introduction:Carbon-13 is a steady isotope of carbon that prevails at 1.1% organic loads, and that has magnetic attributes. It can be perceived in biological specimens by choosing the relevant frequency. The prominent issue with carbon-13 is not only its less organic loads, but also its innate MR susceptibility is low, that is, 10-2 that of 1H. When these two elements are integrated, it can be observed that witnessing 13C signals is more difficult than for 1H by an element of approximately 103. Other than obtaining manifold scans so as to enhance the signal-to-noise proportion, it is also feasible to acquire 13C-enhanced substances up to approximately 100% 13C. Therefore, 13C can be a tracker in metabolic studies where the procedure of witnessing is 13C MRS. 13C MRS is also a robust instrument in the framework resolution of molecules, from straightforward organic compounds to extensive proteins. Carbon-13 is utilized in drug metabolism research, pharmacokinetics, and the advancement of contemporary pharmaceuticals, pushing the carbon-13 market demand.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Growing Focus on Customized Medicines: The market is propelled by a growing focus on customized medicines and the advancement of more progressive diagnostic instruments. Customized medicine, which meets medical cures to distinct attributes of each patient, frequently needs an excessively particular diagnostic test, including those that utilize isotopic tagging to trace metabolic trails or drug dispensation within the body, boosting the demand for carbon-13 market growth.Growing Usage in Non-Invasive Diagnostic Procedures: The growing usage of carbon-13 in noninvasive diagnostic processes, especially breath examinations, is a notable driver of the market mirroring the extensive inclinations in healthcare, pointing to more patient-friendly, precise, and economical diagnostic procedures.Growing Demand for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy: The growing demand for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is sizeably pushing the augmentation of the market. NMR spectroscopy is a robust, inquisitive technique utilized to decide the framework, dynamics, reaction condition, and chemical ambiance of molecules.Key Companies in Carbon-13 Market:.China Isotope & Radiation Corporation.Merck KGaA.Shanghai Chemical Industry Research Institute Co., Ltd..Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc..Trace Sciences International.ISOFLEX.MedChemExpress.BuyIsotope.Avanti Polar Lipids.Qmx Laboratories Ltd.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingSegmental Analysis:.The carbon-13 market segmentation is based on purity, application, end user, and region..By purity analysis, the 98%-99% segment held the largest market share. This is due to the augmentation of applications in organic fusion and material science, where moderately lower purity standards will be enough yet offer acceptable outcomes..By application analysis, the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the extensive usage of NMR in both academic research and industrial applications, especially in areas such as drug detection, organic chemistry, and material science.

Regional Overview:

The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the carbon-13 market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the existence of progressive research establishments and pharmaceutical firms.

Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's robust research enterprise and a strong pharmaceutical sector fuel the regional market expansion.

FAQs:

How much is the carbon-13 market?
The market size was valued at USD 81.57 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 125.72 million in 2032.

What is the growth rate of the carbon-13 market?
The global market registers a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Which region held the largest market share?
North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023.

Which purity led the market?
The 98%-99% segment dominated the market in 2023.

Browse More Research Reports:

Polyethylene for Drip Irrigation Pipes Market:
Green Methanol Market:
Organic Pigments Market:
Medical Polymer Market:
Mercury Analyzer Market: The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

