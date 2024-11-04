Gainsight Named A Leader In 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Customer Success Management Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gainsight ranked highest on its Ability to Execute axis and furthest for its Completeness of Vision axis in the inaugural Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the world's leading Customer Success platform, today announced it has been named by Gartner as a Leader in the first-ever Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms (CSP), positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis.









Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs. According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms,“Customer success management is a crucial function for B2B organizations with recurring revenue streams. This Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors that offer a CSM platform that can guide customers to value, provide visibility into customer health and scale the customer success practice.”

“We were grateful to be a part of the growth of the Customer Success category since 2013. We believe the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms underscores the incredible efforts of the Customer Success community. For us at Gainsight, our recognition as a Leader reflects the innovative spirit of our clients,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight.“In partnership with them, we've evolved from being the go-to early warning system for customer risk to orchestrating the entire post-sales journey, driven by AI-first product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and our expansive community of over 1600 durable businesses. Now, we're redefining customer success-leveraging AI that transforms every step of the customer journey, all while keeping the human connection at the heart of everything we do.”

Gainsight's scalable platform offers the industry's most comprehensive set of integrations for processing, analyzing and acting on customer data. A key differentiator is its ability to enable real-time, customizable, bi-directional synchronization with Salesforce CRM.

Additionally, as a testament to Gainsight's continued investment in AI, the company recently acquired Staircase AI , to redefine customer success with groundbreaking AI capabilities that go beyond human judgment, reactive Net Promoter Score (NPS) surveys and usage metrics. Staircase AI by Gainsight automatically analyzes customer interactions across channels, including email, meetings, Slack, and support tickets, delivering real-time insights into customer sentiment, risk, and growth opportunities.

Gainsight recently partnered with SAP , creating a powerful integration between Gainsight CS and SAP Sales Cloud to help businesses across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, banking, and more, to transform how they deliver value-driven customer experiences at scale. SAP also recently selected Gainsight to enhance and extend its customer success capabilities.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms, Michael Maziarka, Maria Marino, Jennifer MacIntosh, John Quaglietta, Daniel Hawkyard, 28 October 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gainsight

Gainsight, the world's leading Customer Success platform, helps businesses drive efficient growth by unifying the post-sales customer journey. Its innovative set of customer success, customer education, product experience, and community management products are used by companies of all sizes and industries, including nearly 200 publicly traded organizations. With Gainsight, it's never been easier to start and scale customer acquisition, retention, and expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Workday use Gainsight at

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

