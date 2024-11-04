The World's Most Prestigious AI Summit, World Summit AI, Will Land In Qatar In December

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The world's most prestigious AI summit, World Summit AI

(WSAI), is making its highly anticipated debut in the MENA region. Organized by InspiredMinds, World Summit AI Qatar

will be held at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) on December 10th and 11th, 2024, supported by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, State of Qatar.

The Middle East is rapidly establishing itself as a dynamic force in AI, driven by bold investments and cutting-edge innovations aimed at transforming industries, enhancing quality of life, and staying at the forefront of global tech advancements. Qatar, guided by its National Vision 2030, is quickly emerging as a global AI powerhouse, and with the exclusive launch of World Summit AI Qatar, it is set to solidify its place as a pivotal player in the international AI arena.

Since 2017, World Summit AI has grown exponentially, earning its reputation as the largest and most influential gathering of AI experts worldwide. This exhilarating two-day event has become a vital platform for shaping AI strategies and discussing the opportunities, challenges, and future potential of AI globally.

With the theme

"Putting Humanity at the Heart of AI," the summit will spotlight Qatar's National AI & Machine Learning Strategy, exploring critical topics such as human-AI convergence, AI innovation and responsible AI governance. The stakes are high, and the decisions made today will shape the technological landscape of tomorrow.

Sarah Porter, CEO and Founder of InspiredMinds and World Summit AI, says, "The InspiredMinds international community is the most powerful collection of humans in AI. We are excited to collaborate with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, State of Qatar to bring these luminary minds to Doha this December; it is a critical time for the future world we are shaping by using AI, everyone should be contributing positively to that future and as always, inclusivity is our aim."

The event will feature international and regional attendance and over 100 expert speakers across 10 tracks and 4 stages, with a special focus on Intelligent Health (IH), using AI to save lives. Attendees will engage in thought-provoking discussions, form game-changing collaborations, and witness firsthand the technological breakthroughs guiding Qatar towards an equitable and responsible AI-driven future.

