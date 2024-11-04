Iranian official says country currently constructing 100 sewage treatment plants nationwide

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company, Hashem Amini, has announced that the country is currently constructing 100 wastewater treatment plants nationwide. This significant initiative aims to enhance the management and treatment of wastewater, which is crucial for both environmental sustainability and public health. The construction of these plants is part of a broader strategy to improve water resource management across Iran, particularly in urban areas.



Amini emphasized that the primary focus for these wastewater treatment facilities is on the northern and southern coastal cities of Iran. These regions are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of inadequate wastewater management, making it imperative to establish efficient treatment solutions. By prioritizing coastal cities, the Iranian government aims to address pressing environmental concerns while also supporting the local population’s health and quality of life.



As part of this development, Amini noted that seven of the planned wastewater treatment plants are expected to become operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes in late March 2025. This timeline reflects the government's commitment to advancing infrastructure projects that address critical environmental and public health challenges. The initiation of these plants will not only provide essential services to residents but also contribute to the broader goals of sustainable development in the country.



Overall, the establishment of these wastewater treatment plants represents a significant step toward improving Iran's water management capabilities. By investing in this infrastructure, the Iranian government is taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being of its citizens and protect the environment. The completion of these facilities will mark a vital advancement in the nation's efforts to manage water resources more effectively and sustainably.

