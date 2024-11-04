The New Loyalty Playbook: Top 100 Brands' Loyalty Strategies And Customer Engagement Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Loyalty Playbook: Strategies From Leading Brands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates top 100 brands' loyalty strategies and customer engagement performance in comparison to standards and competitors to identify growth opportunities and best practices.

Key findings

Aligned results showcase a well-rounded proposition

Brands that hold close values for Loyalty and Engagement indexes, are effectively communicating their strategy and translating it into the consumer-facing channels, achieving a more compelling and holistic loyalty proposition.

Retail and Travel lead but competition ramps up

Retail and Travel industries remain the leaders of loyalty, with well-developed and diverse propositions, but competing industries pick up speed by adding innovative next-generation loyalty features.

Mobile loyalty apps extend customer reach more effectively

Loyalty programmes are evolving to align with shifting consumer preferences and demands. Mobile loyalty apps are ideally suited to this new landscape, offering a new way to enhance exclusivity, provide instant gratification and boost customer satisfaction.

Transactional rewards remain prevalent, but they carry the risk of brand fatigue

Traditional transactional loyalty programmes, centred on points and tiers, continue to dominate the loyalty landscape in 2024. However, the market has become saturated with these reward offerings, which may lead to consumer fatigue and increase the risk of brand switching, ultimately compromising long-term loyalty.

Experiential rewards as loyalty incentives are gaining momentum

Experiential rewards are increasingly capturing customer loyalty and those brands that leverage the value of experiences as part of their loyalty schemes are likely to gain an advantage in forging stronger, long-lasting connections with their customers.

The New Loyalty Playbook: Strategies From Leading Brands report is designed specifically for current and potential stakeholders in the emerging loyalty industry. It provides data and insights about the latest developments in the customer loyalty space. The report explores how loyalty programmes are evolving, triggering businesses to redefine their strategies and operating models. The report highlights key consumer trends which help outline effective roadmaps to accelerate growth opportunities.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Company Coverage Includes:



Haidilao

British Airways

Carrefour

SHEIN UberEats

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



Why brands are rethinking loyalty?

Winning customers: Loyalty trends that will shape the future landscape Rethink, reimagine, relaunch: How to transform your brand loyalty programme

Global overview



Experienced brands deliver: Strong results by travel and foodservice players

Engagement Index breakdown: Dissecting brands' performance and strategy

Learnings from the top three brands

Engagement Index growth performance: Hits and misses in Q2 2024

Haidilao, British Airways and Carrefour: Top brands in Q2 2024

Prioritising loyalty: The blueprint for success

Success stories and shortfalls Loyalty Index leaders: How membership programmes drive success

Industry perspective



Other Retail: Opportunities to enhance communication and deepen customer engagement

Tmall goes beyond traditional and pushes the envelope on new consumer trends

Health and Beauty: Prioritise interaction over traffic

Ulta Beauty Rewards: Unlocking perks and community

Apparel and Footwear: SHEIN leads the pack

SHEIN needs to innovate to remain competitive in the loyalty space

Luxury: Sluggish customer engagement

TheRealReal : The intersection of luxury and resale in loyalty programmes

Travel: Technology revolutionises loyalty

Customer-centric models propel loyalty and engagement

Triumphs over established travel operators and their loyalty programmes

Foodservice: Third-party delivery takes the lead in loyalty UberEats : Partnerships at the core of its success

Loyalty programme types



Point-based and tiered programmes continue to dominate the loyalty space in 2024

Experiential rewards carve out stronger position due to popular consumer demand

International loyalty consumer segments 2024: Preferences and behaviour Next-gen loyalty programmes: Advancing well, but more work is needed

Conclusion



Recommendations/Opportunities for growth

Evolution of brand loyalty Questions we are asking

