SEEC Relies on thyssenkrupp nucera's Latest e-BiTAC v7 Electrolyzer Dortmund / Fujian, November 04, 2024 – Fujian Southeast Electrochemical Co., LTD. (“SEEC”) and thyssenkrupp nucera have reached another milestone in their collaboration. The Chinese chemical company is now utilizing thyssenkrupp nucera's latest e-BiTAC v7 electrolyzer with a production capacity of 300 kilo metric tons of caustic soda per year at their chlor-alkali in the Chinese Fujian province. This marks the commencement of the fourth phase of the project, serving for expanding of downstream application. Over the past 13 years, SEEC and thyssenkrupp nucera, a supplier of world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants, have collaborated on four project phases with a total capacity of 1,020 kilo metric tons of caustic soda per year. SEEC has consistently placed its trust in thyssenkrupp nucera's innovative BiTAC series electrolyzers, from n-BiTAC and nx-BiTAC plus to two phases of e-BiTAC v7. Establishing a hub for ongoing technological improvement, both companies have agreed that SEEC will henceforth serve as the“Strategic Cooperative Demonstration Base” for thyssenkrupp nucera's BiTAC series electrolyzers. “Our long-standing collaboration with SEEC is characterized by a high level of mutual appreciation. Reaching the next project phase and having the plant in Fujian designated as a 'strategic cooperative demonstration base' underscores the importance of our collaboration and the significant role this plant plays in showcasing and advancing our technology,” says Keisho Cho, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera China. “With its proven electrolyzer performance, low power consumption, simple and stable operation, and cost-effective structure, thyssenkrupp nucera meets our needs for large-scale and full-load operation of our plant. This solid foundation paves the way for a long-term collaboration”, said by SEEC. In 2023, SEEC awarded thyssenkrupp nucera as“Excellent Supplier”.

SEEC, formerly known as Fuzhou No. 2 Chemical Company, is one of China's key enterprises in the chlor-alkali industry and a large-scale production base of chlor-alkali plant in Fujian province. The company manufactures and distributes caustic soda products, polyvinyl products, and liquid chlorine products, among others.



