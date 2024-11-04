Internet Vikings Provides Vmware Cloud Hosting To Spinomenal In New Jersey, Supporting Their Entry Into The U.S. Market

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Internet Vikings, a licensed in-state hosting provider for

iGaming and sports betting, today announced a new partnership with Spinomenal, the B2B iGaming Software supplier. Internet Vikings will provide VMware Cloud Hosting services to Spinomenal in New Jersey, marking their first U.S. expansion as they enter the American market.

Spinomenal made the decision to begin their U.S. operations in mid 2024, selecting New Jersey as their starting point. Internet Vikings delivered the VMware infrastructure in record time, completing the setup within one day.

Additionally, Internet Vikings supported Spinomenal's expansion by assisting with the environment configuration, complete with necessary licenses. The efficient turnaround time enabled the deal to close within a month from the initial request when the needs were identified.

Omer Henya, CEO of Spinomenal, shared his perspective on the collaboration: "The U.S. market is an ideal entrance for Spinomenal, and with Internet Vikings' solutions, we feel confident in our ability to grow and succeed here."

Rickard Vikström, Founder and CEO of Internet Vikings, expressed his thoughts: "The speed with which we delivered Spinomenal's VMware infrastructure is a direct reflection of our team's technical expertise and support offered to our clients. We're here to help them make a strong start in the U.S."

