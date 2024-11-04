White-Collar Hiring In India Up 10 Pc In October, Freshers’ Jobs Up 6 Pc

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The white-collar hiring activity in India saw robust growth in October with a significant 10 per cent increase (year-on-year), with sectors like oil and gas, pharma/biotech, FMCG and IT emerging as primary drivers of this positive trend, according to a report on Monday.
Artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) roles showed exceptional growth at 39 per cent year-on-year and 2 per cent month-on-month, according to data by The Naukri JobSpeak Index.
ML engineer roles saw a remarkable 75 per cent growth. Notably, hiring in IT sector showed positive growth in four out of seven months this fiscal, auguring well for balance of year trends.
After a sluggish performance throughout the year, hiring for freshers showed encouraging signs with a 6 per cent year-on-year growth in October.
“The accelerating pace of fresher hiring is a strong indicator of business confidence and presents exciting opportunities for upcoming graduates,” said Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.
IT unicorns demonstrated strong performance with a 28 per cent increase in white-collar hiring. At the same time, foreign MNCs and global capability centres (GCCs) in the IT sector, which had a relatively slower growth through the year, showed an impressive jump of 5 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.
Overall, GCCs demonstrated consistent growth with a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in October, said the report. The festive period also witnessed a significant growth in data-focused positions.
Southern states demonstrated exceptional growth in white-collar hiring, with multiple cities showing strong year-on-year gains.
Tamil Nadu emerged as a standout performer with a 24 per cent YoY growth, followed by Telangana (+16 per cent), Karnataka (+12 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (+9 per cent) and Kerala (+7 per cent).
Senior roles and strategic hires continued to drive job market growth. FMCG and pharmaceutical/biotechnology sectors were particularly keen on hiring experienced professionals, said the report.
MENAFN04112024000231011071ID1108847101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.