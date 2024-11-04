(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Shanghai, November 2nd, 2024 – Pomellato, the Italian jewelry Maison, is set to captivate Shanghai with its first-ever brand story exhibition,“Art & Jewelry: Pomellato's Legacy of Creativity and Craftsmanship, From 1967 to Today.” This immersive journey through the brand's rich history and avant-garde spirit will be open to the public from November 3rd to 24th, 2024, at the prestigious Fosun Art Foundation.

Curated by Alba Cappellieri, Head of Jewelry Design at Politecnico di Milano, the showcases Pomellato's revolutionary approach to contemporary jewelry design, playing a pivotal role in cementing the“Made in Italy” legend worldwide. Visitors will witness the brand's evolution from its disruptive beginnings to its current status as an icon of Italian luxury, exploring how Pomellato has consistently pushed the boundaries of design and creativity and has simultaneously deftly intertwined the worlds of fashion and jewelry throughout its history.

Showcasing for the first time a significant selection of iconic archive advertising campaigns from renowned photographers, such as Gian Paolo Barbieri, Michel Comte, Lord Snowdon or Horst P. Horst among others, and an extensive collection of jewelry designs - over 100 jewels from Pomellato's past and present collections - the immersive exhibition will take visitors on a fascinating journey through creative passion, masterful craftsmanship and bold innovation that have defined the unmistakable style of Pomellato and the brand's unwavering dedication to artisanal craftsmanship.

The exposition welcomes visitors with a heartfelt tribute to Milan, Pomellato's beloved hometown, and guides them at the core of it, thoughtfully structured around three distinct decades, focusing on the relationship between world renowned leading photographers featuring iconic women and Pomellato's jewelry. The first section celebrates the exuberant zeitgeist of the 1970s, displaying bold and highly creative chains that epitomize the era's free-spirited aesthetic. Moving forward, visitors encounter the audacious spirit of the 1980s, brought to life through vivid, colored gemstones that capture the decade's vibrant energy. The 1990s highlight the visual culture and women's empowerment movement of the time through generous, sculptural volumes in jewelry design.

Two thought-provoking installations crown the exhibition while projecting a view to the future. The first presents a series of captivating images by renowned Chinese artist Chen Man, showcasing Pomellato's exquisite craftsmanship and contemporary femininity. The second is an artistic experience by Milanese artists Alberto Maria Colombo and Anna Paladini, underscoring AI-generated portraits encompassing the multifaceted nature of Pomellato's timeless women.

“Since 1967, Pomellato has represented the avant-garde of Italian jewelry, promoting powerful new concepts of design creativity and female individuality,” said Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato Group.“We are thrilled to share our passion, craftsmanship, and joyful spirit through this beautifully curated exhibition, inspiring a new audience to embrace our jewels as empowering statements of personal style.”

This must-see exhibition offers a unique opportunity for jewelry, art lovers, and fashion enthusiasts to experience the intersection of art, jewelry, and technology.“Art & Jewelry” is a tribute to Pomellato's enduring legacy of artistry, hand-made craftsmanship, and commitment to empowering women through fearless self-expression.