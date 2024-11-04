Youtuber Arrested For Financial Scam After Remaining 'Wanted' For 2 Years: Who Is Nutty?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Thai YouTuber Natthamon Khongchak, known by her screen name 'Nutty', has been arrested in Indonesia after evading capture for over two years.

Nutty and her mother, Thaniya Khongchak, faced several arrest warrants in Thailand for their alleged involvement in a scam.

Local reports indicate that the 31-year-old influencer and her mother were arrested in Indonesia's Dumai town of Riau province on 18 October 2024.

The pair had been fugitives since July 2022.

| Ad review: Abhay Deol grooves as WhatsApp scammers Who is Nutty?

Nutty gained popularity through her YouTube channel, 'Nutty's Diary', where she showcased her dancing and singing talents, particularly recreating popular scenes from Blackpink and BTS .

At the time, with more than 8,00,000 subscribers, she leveraged her online popularity to position herself as an investment guru , according to The Bangkok Post.

In July 2022, Nutty launched a forex investment scheme. In her scheme, the YouTuber promised her followers high returns of 25 per cent in three months, 30 per cent in six months, and 35 per cent in a year, with monthly payouts.



| PIB fact checks SBI rewards scam: 'never click unknown links, files'. Details

However, investors reported that they never received the promised returns, prompting Nutty and her mother to flee Thailand along with their secretary, Nichaphat Rattanukrom.

Over 6,000 investors lost nearly 2 billion baht (approximately $59 million) in the failed scheme.



To explain the discrepancies, the influencer claimed that the funds were lost due to errors in trading strategy before she fled the country.

| Bengaluru airport cab scam exposed! Techie unveils drivers' tricks to hike fares How were the Khongchaks caught after 2 years?

According to the South China Morning Post, the Khongchaks tried to blend into Indonesian society. However, immigration authorities grew suspicious of them being non-locals due to their Thai accent, which ultimately led to their arrest.