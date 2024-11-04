Agriculture, Economic Development And Tourism On Western Cape Prestige Agri-Workers Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On Saturday, 2 November 2024, Lindie-Alet van Staden from L'Ormarins Wine Estate, Franschhoek, in the Cape Winelands, was named the Western Cape Prestige Agri-Worker of the Year 2024.

Western Cape of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, described Lindie-Alet as a worthy winner.

Minister Meyer congratulated Ms van Staden,“I look forward to her inauguration as a Western Cape Prestige Agri-Workers Forum member. Given her leadership abilities and skill set, she will make a valuable contribution to raising the concerns of agri-workers in the province. She will serve as a valued member of the forum, a body that advises the Western Cape Ministry of Agriculture on matters that impact the lives of agri-workers.”

The competition, which recognises the crucial role agri-workers play in growing our economy and ensuring our food security, has seen a significant increase in participation, from 36 entries in 2002 to an impressive 1233 in 2024.

Participants from diverse backgrounds and 15 regions across the Western Cape competed in 11 categories, showcasing the competition's inclusivity.

This year's category winners are:



General worker: Racheline Wilschut Langeberg

Driver: Ernest Vilander

Irrigation Specialist: Johannes Engelbrecht

Animal Production: Edward Saaiman

Technical Operator: Magdelena Smit

Social Development: Sophia de Bruin

Agri-Processing: Christopher Dreyer

Administrative Personnel: Gertruida Lourens

Foreman / -woman: Lungelo Ntamone

Junior Management: Rozé Tailor

Middle Management: Annita Maqashalala Best Potential: Wilfred Fortuin

On accepting her award as the overall winner, Ms van Staden, who works as a Garden and Olive Orchard Manager at L'Ormarins Estate in Franschhoek, expressed her gratitude and commitment to her job.“Every day, I am motivated by my incredible team and the opportunity to make a difference in my colleagues' lives. Winning this award reaffirms my commitment to pursuing excellence and helping to drive agriculture's future in our community. Together, we are achieving our goals and building a sustainable future.”

Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, Head of the Western CapeDoA, stated,“The Western Cape Prestige Agri-Worker Awards is not only about individual recognition, it is also aimed at enhancing the image and socio-economic conditions of agri-workers and their families. This competition offers agri-workers new skills, knowledge, and opportunities for career growth, broadening their understanding of the agricultural sector and inspiring them to reach new heights.”

“In the Western Cape, our agri-workers are not invisible,” said Minister Meyer, adding,“The Western Cape is the only Province that bestows this recognition on its agricultural workforce.”

Premier Alan Winde attended the ceremony. He praised Ms van Staden and all the Western Cape's agri-workers,“Your contribution and dedication to our economy are invaluable, and we are deeply grateful for all you do in assuring and enhancing our province's food security while also working very hard to boost our economic growth.”

Minister Meyer continued,“Agri-workers must be recognised and honoured, and their voices must be heard.”

“Agri-workers play a crucial role in our Growth For Jobs Strategy (G4J), which aims to build a R1 trillion economy in the Western Cape by 2035. Their expertise and unwavering commitment to producing enough food to meet our food security needs are instrumental in achieving this goal,” concluded Minister Meyer.

