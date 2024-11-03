Egypt Keen To Expand Health Projects, Notably Nasser Institute: Abdel Ghaffar

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, stated that his prioritizes expanding health projects nationwide.





Nasser Institute Hospital for Research and is at the forefront of these initiatives, with plans to transform it into Egypt's and the Middle East's largest medical metropolis.





This occurred during the Minister of Health's meeting with surgeons at Nasser Institute Hospital, which aimed to establish direct communication with the medical teams, identify the obstacles and problems they experience at work, and solicit their feedback on how to improve the work environment.





According to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that Nasser Institute Hospital is an appealing environment for doctors from various specialities because of its scientific and research importance, as it receives a large number of patients daily.





The Minister emphasized the ministry's willingness to work with the appropriate authorities to offer all medical supplies and consumables, as well as doctors in all medical specialities, to avoid any human resource shortages.





He directed the preparation of a detailed report on the number of human resources and medical specialities that require medical assistance, expressing his desire to distinguish the institute from the movement of deputies, as well as improving the efficiency of doctors' housing to provide all means of comfort for medical teams.





Abdel Ghaffar went on to say that the minister was eager to hear from surgeons in each speciality separately, as he directed the preparation of reports on operating rates and medical deficiencies in all surgical departments in the hospital, which would be presented within a maximum of 7 days to ensure the consistency of surgical procedures.





The Minister of Health also directed the immediate provision of an interventional catheterization device, the review of the institute's financial and administrative regulations, and the prompt convening of a meeting involving all parties responsible for consistently issuing treatment decisions at the state's expense in the hospital and facilitating them for patients.





Abdel Ghaffar stressed the ministry's and doctors' shared responsibilities, as well as their dedication to providing the finest service possible. He also directed the formation of a team to visit the cochlear implant centre, assess medical needs, and furnish them.