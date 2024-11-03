GU-Q Hosts Former Greek Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Georgetown University Qatar (GU-Q) recently hosted a public talk by former Greek ambassador Dimitri Alexandrakis, who currently serves as the university's Distinguished-Diplomat-in-Residence.



The event, titled What Makes a Good Diplomat? provided an in-depth look at the key qualities and experiences that define effective and allowed students, faculty, and the public to engage with insights from the seasoned diplomat.



Introduced by GU-Q dean, Safwan Masri, Alexandrakis drew from his 42-year career as a diplomat, including his recent tenure as ambassador of Greece to Iran from 2017-2022, a period marked by significant regional challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic.



He highlighted the humanitarian side of diplomacy, recounting his role in facilitating one of Greece's first vaccine donations to Iran's Red Crescent, underscoring diplomacy's capacity for positive impact, even amid political complexities.



Alexandrakis described the role of an ambassador as a '24-hour commitment' that requires constant engagement and a deep understanding of the host country's culture and social dynamics. He also noted that humour can be a valuable asset in diplomatic interactions, often helping to ease tensions and foster goodwill.



With examples drawn from experiences ranging from ambassadorships in Brazil and Zimbabwe, to serving as Greece's permanent representative to the UN, and on the Nato delegation, the ambassador shared lessons learned from his career.



Reflecting on broader global diplomatic relations involving the US, Iran, Russia, and China, he emphasised that the success of diplomacy hinges on creating the“necessary political space” for human-to-human connections.



In his concluding remarks, he affirmed that“world peace depends on more dialogue, more talk,” underscoring the need for sustained communication and co-operation between countries.



In a Q&A session following the talk, GU-Q students and the public had the opportunity to engage further with the ambassador on a variety of topics regarding current affairs, and the art and intricacies of diplomacy.



Launched in Fall 2023 as dean's special initiative, Distinguished Diplomat-in-Residence programme is designed to enrich the university experience by providing meaningful opportunities to engage with and learn from distinguished practitioners of diplomacy.

