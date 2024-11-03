Dunnage Packaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.24 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dunnage Packaging Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The dunnage packaging market has seen robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.56 billion in 2023 to $3.84 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rise in global trade and logistics, a heightened focus on product protection during shipping, the adoption of lean manufacturing practices, expansion within the automotive industry, and advancements in packaging materials and design.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dunnage Packaging Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dunnage packaging market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, projected to reach $5.24 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise of e-commerce and online retail, increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the development of innovative and lightweight packaging materials, a heightened focus on supply chain optimization, and the expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Growth Driver Of The Dunnage Packaging Market

The growth of the logistics sector is significantly driving the demand for dunnage packaging. Logistics involves the safe transportation of goods from one location to another, and dunnage packaging is widely utilized in this field due to its numerous benefits. These advantages include shock-absorbing properties, cushioning and padding for packed commodities, moisture protection, ease of handling heavy items, and promoting air circulation. Dunnage packaging helps protect sensitive items by filling void spaces and ensuring goods remain intact during transit.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Dunnage Packaging Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ORBIS Corporation, Menasha Corporation, Schoeller Allibert AB, Myers Industries Inc., Nefab Group, UFP Technologies Inc., Reusable Transport Packaging, Amatech Inc., MJSolpac Ltd., Rehrig Pacific Company, Ckdpack, GWP Group Ltd., Interior Packaging Design LLC, Packaging Corporation of America, Dunnage Engineering, Salco Engineering & Manufacturing Inc., Keener Corporation, Package Design & Mfg, JIDA Industrial Solutions, Artisanz Fabrication and Machine LLC, Dordan Manufacturing Company, PolyFlex Products Inc., Thermoflex LLC, Brown Machine LLC, Sohner Plastics LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Great River Plastics LLC, Electro-General Plastics Cor and Rohrer Corporation, TriEnda LLC, Pregis Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Automated Packaging Systems Inc., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Signode India Limited.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Dunnage Packaging Market Size?

Key companies in the dunnage packaging market are intensifying their efforts to introduce cost-effective solutions to enhance their competitive advantage. Cost-effective solutions in dunnage packaging involve efficient and budget-friendly methods for securing and protecting items during transport or storage while utilizing minimal resources.

How Is The Global Dunnage Packaging Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Dunnage Air Bags, Inserts, Dividers, Packaging Peanuts, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Corrugated Plastic, Molded Plastic, Foam, Steel, Aluminum, Wood, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Other Materials

3) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dunnage Packaging Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dunnage Packaging Market Definition

Dunnage packaging involves the use of materials such as corrugated plastics, fabric, molded plastic, wood, foam, and others to package commodities like food and beverages, healthcare products, consumer durables, and more. This type of packaging is designed to prevent damage to goods within containers or transportation vehicles, ensuring that items remain securely in place throughout the logistics process.

Dunnage Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dunnage packaging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dunnage Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dunnage packaging market size, dunnage packaging market drivers and trends, dunnage packaging market major players and dunnage packaging market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

