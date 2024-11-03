Exploring The Extraordinary Potential (And Avoiding The Pitfalls) Of Your Local Buy Nothing Group

Author: Madeline Taylor

(MENAFN- The Conversation) You might have heard about your local Buy Nothing Project group on Facebook. If not, you probably know someone who's a member. We estimate at least one million Australians are involved as members or live in households with a member (probably their mum).

Buy Nothing groups enable people to ask for and give away unneeded stuff in their neighbourhood. Whether it's gifting excess garden produce or an outgrown toy, or asking for winter clothes or to borrow a power tool, the groups help people help others.

Australia has more than 500 of these groups, each with 500–3,000 members. While ordinary in operation and humble in commitment to neighbourhood generosity, these groups have extraordinary potential to reduce consumption and waste. Our research also suggests they improve community wellbeing.

Homes and neighbourhoods have a big role to play in the transition to a circular economy . This kind of economy shares, reuses, repairs, repurposes and recycles materials and products for as long as possible. This circularity is crucial, because getting to net zero is a difficult ask without public buy-in on reducing consumption.

However, our research also finds Buy Nothing groups are not immune to older gendered scripts of household labour. Most group members are women, many of them mothers. It is they who are taking, or expected to take, responsibility for finding or disposing of the stuff that fills their family's homes and lives. This has troubling implications for how we think about action and responsibility for household waste.

How do Buy Nothing groups work?

Since its founding in the United States in 2013, the Buy Nothing Project has grown quickly. There are 128,000 Buy Nothing communities around the world today.

Other online platforms also help people redistribute used goods. But several membership rules make the project unique. The two strictest rules are:



“give where you live” by joining only one hyper-localised Facebook group all products must be given or asked for , for free, with“no strings attached”.

Each local group covers just a few suburbs . Volunteer admins run these groups and enforce the project's rules and values.

Buy Nothing Project co-founder Rebecca Rockefeller talks about its origins.

Why do people join?

In our study, members cited various reasons for joining and continuing to be involved. The“free stuff” was an obvious motivation. Yet they more often mentioned wanting to help others and sustainability and environmental concerns.

The minimal barriers to participation helped to reduce any perceived financial or logistical challenges associated with sustainable consumption.

Interviewees also said their involvement helped them connect with their community. People found much joy and satisfaction in building social networks and helping others.

People are even gifting items with substantial resale value, such as laptops or bikes. This suggests they value the community connection more than the money they might have been able to get from a sale.

The data we gathered show these groups have more“gifts” than“asks”. This indicates we have many unused items in our homes. It also highlights a common hesitancy to rely on others, which the Buy Nothing Project seeks to overcome.

Operating online offers people a high degree of control over when and how they take part. Buy Nothing participation varied based on life circumstances . Parenthood, natural disasters, pandemics, evolving personal values and educational experiences all influenced people's engagement.

Participants appreciate the platform's user information, such as names and profile images. This fostered feelings of familiarity, reciprocity and community.

But the online environment also allows some anonymity and a relaxed or blended approach to the“buy nothing” ethos. People still feel free to buy things when they need to.

Many participants engage regularly with the group via a quick daily scroll through Facebook. Using the for-profit platform caused some concerns for the founders, who felt it conflicted with the movement's values. But attempts to move away from Facebook to an app were largely unsuccessful.

The cost-of-living crisis has spurred on the global growth of Buy Nothing groups.

What are the broader benefits of Buy Nothing?

Buy Nothing membership can be very educational . Via a“drip feed” of materials in their social media feed, members see others like them engage in environmentally conscious behaviours. As one member said:

Such exposure normalises circular gifting and asking behaviours, encouraging members to adopt them too.

Within households, group membership fosters discussions and behaviours related to sustainability. Many members talk with their children about product reuse, charity and awareness of others' needs.

Households can play a crucial role in adopting environmental innovations. This is because they serve as hubs for social interactions and the spread of knowledge.

But conflicts over sustainable practices also arise within households. Members reported“pulling their families along”. One recalled her struggle to convince her husband to reduce household waste. She was“dragging him kicking and screaming along” but now he was“starting to appreciate some value” in her efforts to reduce their waste.

Our participants' domestic frustrations mirrored broader anxieties about climate change and the environmental impacts of too many belongings and waste. They linked personal anxiety about clutter with global issues such as exporting waste to poor countries and low-quality donations overwhelming charities .

Women still bear most of the burden of managing household waste. Elena Babanova/Shutterstock

But gendered roles are troubling

Group admins told us 75-80% of group members are women, as were most admins themselves. This leads us to an uncomfortable tension: a desire to recognise overlooked economic practices while resisting the perpetuation of gender stereotypes. Just as household consumption and its excesses is positioned as women's responsibility, managing household waste has historically disproportionately consumed women's time .

Members said they managed both their belongings and those of others, including parents and children. One said:

While celebrating this sustainable activity, we should recognise women are doing most of this work.