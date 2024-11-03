Provokeglobal: Think Of AI As Your Intern

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - While confident enough in their robot, Alex, to bring him on stage, Porter Novelli leaders last week cautioned communicators to still treat AI as a work in progress despite growing capabilities, including exuding human traits like ethics and empathy.



“Think of AI as your intern,” said Mark Durney, PN's executive VP of PR and integrated communications.“It's super excited. It's very energized. But you wouldn't have it draft a press release that is going to be the final one.”



Durney's comments were part of a discussion delving into AI and its role in shaping the future of storytelling at PRovoke Media's Global Summit in Washington. Sarah Davanzo, innovation leader at Porter Novelli, and Alex, the AI robot, also participated.



The discussion centered around the concept of Industry 5.0, or, more specifically for the PR industry, Storytelling 5.0, an approach that leverages advanced technologies like AI and robotics.



Durney emphasized the potential of AI as a powerful tool for PR professionals, capable of drafting content, developing channel strategies and even brainstorming ideas. However, he stressed the importance of human oversight and guidance.



“We are coaching it along the way,” Durney said. "It's a human-plus-machine approach that will truly drive value.”



A theme of the discussion was the role of empathy in AI-driven storytelling. Davanzo, for example, asked Alex, programmed to be a Beltway influencer, about managing emotions during a challenging election season.



Alex, in turn, emphasized the importance of staying grounded, maintaining clear communication, and tailoring messages to diverse audiences.



Durney further explained how AI can be used to build empathy and connection with audiences. By analyzing vast amounts of data, AI can identify trends, preferences, and emotional responses, allowing communicators to tailor their messages accordingly.



“It can have a voice and tone that builds up engagement,” Durney said.



Robots also can serve as“a mechanism to confide, particularly for individuals more apt to discuss sensitive subjects with a machine than a person, Davanzo said.



The panel also addressed the ethical implications of AI, particularly regarding bias and discrimination. Both Durney highlighted the importance of inclusive data sets and responsible AI development. He also emphasized the need to ensure that AI is used to empower and uplift, rather than to divide and marginalize.



“Greater personalization will improve outcomes over time,” he said.











