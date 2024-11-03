Japan Delays Cybersecurity Bill Amid Political Uncertainties: Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Nov 4 (IANS) The Japanese is unlikely to present its planned cybersecurity bill by the end of this year due to uncertainties following the recent general election, local reported, citing government sources.

Initially intended for the autumn parliamentary session, the proposed bill aimed to enhance Japan's cybersecurity by introducing "active defense" measures, including monitoring and disrupting potential cyber threats to protect government and critical infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Despite an expert panel issuing an interim report on strengthening cybersecurity in August, progress stalled when former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided not to seek re-election within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Kishida's successor, Shigeru Ishiba, has faced challenges, including the LDP-Komeito coalition's defeat in the October 27 general election, which has weakened the coalition's legislative position.

"Coordination inside the government has not ended. The earliest possible bill submission is during next year's regular Diet session," Kyodo News report said, citing a former Defence Minister.

The LDP had previously committed to raising Japan's cybersecurity standards to align with those of the US and major European countries, but the post-election political landscape now casts uncertainty on the bill's future.