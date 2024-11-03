Tokyo claims N-Korea’s new ICBM possibly to get to US

(MENAFN) Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, has expressed concerns following North Korea's recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), suggesting that the missile could potentially reach the US mainland. The missile was launched earlier on Thursday, and North Korean officials framed the test as a warning to their regional adversaries. However, they did not disclose specific details about the missile's type or its technical capabilities.



Officials from South Korea and Japan reported that the missile's flight lasted approximately 87 minutes, during which it reached an impressive altitude of up to 7,000 kilometers and traveled a horizontal distance of around 1,000 kilometers. Notably, North Korea often conducts its missile tests on steep vertical trajectories, allowing the country to assess the weapon's capabilities while minimizing the risk of overflight into neighboring territories.



During a press briefing later that day, Hayashi remarked that if the missile were launched on a horizontal trajectory, it could achieve a significantly greater range. "Based on the information we have obtained about the flight distance and altitude of the ICBM-class ballistic missile launched by North Korea, it is believed that depending on the weight of the warhead, the range could exceed 15,000 kilometers," he noted. This estimation implies that the missile could potentially strike the US mainland, as the distance between North Korea and the United States is approximately 9,900 kilometers.



Hayashi condemned the missile launch, labeling it "an outrageous act that escalates tensions throughout the international community" and deemed it "totally unacceptable." In response to the test, Tokyo has formally protested against North Korea through its embassy in China, underscoring the heightened anxieties surrounding regional security.



The developments come amid ongoing tensions in the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea's continued missile tests drawing sharp criticism from both Japan and the United States. The potential for these ICBMs to reach the US mainland adds a new layer of urgency to discussions regarding defense strategies and diplomatic responses to Pyongyang's actions. As the international community watches closely, the implications of North Korea's advancing missile capabilities are likely to remain a significant topic of concern.

MENAFN03112024000045015687ID1108845524